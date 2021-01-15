The government crisis originating in the Netherlands due to unfounded accusations of fraud against thousands of families receiving school aid led to an implosion yesterday. The bloc Executive resigned in an attempt to assume responsibilities and appease the scandal that, as if it were not enough to reveal major errors in the Administration, also denotes a discriminatory treatment of migrants.

The story begins in 2014 when the tax agency began to claim from more than 26,000 low-income families the subsidies they had received for years – interest included – in concept of social assistance, specifically school aid for their children. Without any proof, the Treasury accused them of fraud and forced them to return all the amounts, which led many couples to go into debt to pay the penalty. Others lost their homes and jobs. The majority were of Turkish and Moroccan origin and, although they had been nationalized in the Netherlands, their second nationality appeared in some of the official documents, which contravenes anti-discrimination laws. A month ago, an investigation committee declared that those affected had received “institutionally biased treatment” and blamed the government, judges and officials for having “made mistakes”; among them, having ignored the reports of the parents that demonstrated the inexistence of fraud.

Although the Government has tried to resist the onslaught of what is now known as the «war on the poor», in the end the weight of thousands of ruined families, the illegality of a good number of administrative decisions and the increasing political involvement – with a trickle of resignations, accusations and loss of confidence since 2019 – have broken its pillars. The four parties that make up the government coalition – the liberals of the VVD, Call Democristiana CDA, D66 and Christian Union – yesterday defeated the prime minister, Mark Rutte, against resigning. The one who has been the visible head of the “frugal” countries in the EU and the hammer of the southern states during the negotiations of the European reconstruction fund, announced yesterday to King William Alexander the resignation en bloc after his partners warned him that they would leave him alone in Parliament.

All four parties have reasons to resign, apart from ethical ones. Its continuity would have faced them next week with a motion of confidence in the Chamber and on March 17 the legislative elections will also be held in the Netherlands, an appointment that no acronym wants to reach with the stain of the biggest political scandal in the ten years of Rutte’s tenure.

Now, the Executive will continue to function temporarily until the elections; among other reasons to ensure the fight against the coronavirus that has the Dutch close to a confinement. “The rule of law must protect its citizens from the all-powerful government and the system has failed miserably,” admitted the prime minister yesterday.