At the moment, according to several different open research evidence (osint) and geolocations, there are no more Russian ships in the Sea of ​​Azov. In the Black Sea there is only one Russian carrier, with only 4 “Kalibr”, which judging by the number of missiles is a submarine. But most likely, it’s the calm before the storm.

Russia is perhaps preparing for a new attack, including from the sea. According to different sources of the Crimean Wind channel, In the last few hours, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has launched about 25 ships from the port of Novorossiysk – where in practice the Russians had relocated most of the ships of the Fleet to the Black Sea, effectively withdrawing them from the Crimean ports. The evidence of the exit of the Russian ships emerges from data and satellite images, which we are able to publish here.

As of yesterday, August 12, compared to August 9, it can be noted that approximately 25 of the main Russian surface combatant ships have left the military port. Some of these ships are located in the waters of Tsemes Bay. When the photo was taken, intermittent clouds made it difficult to get a very precise count. The fact is that Such a massive departure to sea had not been observed since June, when several Russian warships were transferred to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Perhaps also for this reason, in the last three days, aircraft tracking sites such as Flightradar have detected a very strong presence of NATO reconnaissance platform aircraft throughout the western and southwestern Black Sea area (in fact, the opposite side from Novorossiysk). Yesterday the British Royal Air Force Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint (RRR7212) took off from Waddington Air Force Base in the UK and is now on Romanian territory, over the waters of the Black Sea. Sometimes during its missions it is accompanied by Eurofighter Typhoon FGR.4 fighters. Its presence usually indicates intense fighter and spy plane activity.

Another Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, this time from the US Navy, is flying over the coast of Romania. It flew from NATO air base Sigonella in Sicily (the American Bombardier Challenger 650 Artemis also continues its mission in the area). While right now, Tuesday 13 August, A Turkish Navy ATR C-72-600TMPA aircraft (MARTI41) is also operating over the Black Sea a little further south, off the coast of the Bosphorus. This aircraft is designed to perform patrol missions, but also anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and electronic reconnaissance missions.: It has an airborne radio detection and targeting system, including an advanced active array surveillance radar, a turret with electro-optical sensors, an automatic identification system and an airborne direction finder and rescue system.

The Black Sea war, in full swing, could be one of the elements of the retaliation evoked yesterday by Putin for the Ukrainian invasion of Kursk. But this time, the skies over the two seas (Black and Azov) are much more controlled, by Western fighters and spy planes.