THE RECENT DECISION by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to implement the country of origin labeling rule 'Product of USA' for meat productspoultry and egg has generated a stir both nationally and internationally.

On the one hand, this measure is presented as a vital step towards consumer protection, as defended by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and various legislators.

According to this perspective, labeling would guarantee transparency and consumer trust by ensuring that products were produced entirely in the United States, which would strengthen equity in the market and allow small processors to compete on equal terms.

However, organizations and experts have expressed concern about the possible commercial implications of this measure.

The National Agricultural Council (CNA), chaired by Juan Cortina, warns that, although the standard is presented as voluntary, it could generate segregation that would negatively affect regional integration in the agricultural sectors of North America, especially in the short term, affecting trade flows.

The ANC points out that this measure appears to be a political move at a key moment, both for the United States and Mexico, with elections in both nations.

In addition, it highlights that the USMCA provides more robust dispute settlement mechanisms than its predecessor, NAFTA, which could intensify trade disputes, especially if Canada joins the discussion.

The National Confederation of Livestock Organizations (CNOG) and the Mexican Meat Council (Comecarne), by Homer García de la

Llata ​​and Francisco Jaraleño, respectively, share these concerns, warning of possible trade retaliation by Mexico.

The CNOG has suggested the possibility of resorting to trade retaliation, particularly regarding imports of milk powder and pork from the United States.

In this context, specialists have stressed that Mexico will not hesitate to use the trade defense tools available within the framework of the agreement and the World Trade Organization (WTO), given the importance of its beef export industry to the United States. .

For its part, the Canadian government has also expressed its concern, highlighting the importance of maintaining highly integrated meat and livestock supply chains in North America and announcing that it will raise the issue at the trilateral meeting of agriculture ministers.

While 'Product of USA' labeling may have benefits in terms of consumer protection, its potential repercussions on international trade, especially within the USMCA, pose significant challenges that require careful analysis and constructive dialogue among all the involved parts.

THEFT FROM cargo transportation represents a constant concern for the grocery sector, directly impacting product prices, according to an AI27 study presented at Expo ANTAD. The analysis shows a correlation between the increase in thefts and the increase in grocery prices, highlighting that, in periods with sustained increases in thefts, prices can rise up to 7.64% more than normal. With an approach based on artificial intelligence, AI27 warns of the possible repetition of this inflationary pattern this year, underscoring the importance of protecting the grocery sector to safeguard consumers' pockets.

THE FIRST ISSUE of Long-Term Sustainable Banking Certificates by Banorte on the Mexican Stock Exchange is

a significant step towards promoting projects that benefit society and the environment. With an issue of 13,64 million pesos and a diversity of modalities, the bank led by Marcos Ramírez demonstrates its commitment to responsible and sustainable financing. The 'AAA.mx' ratings assigned by Moody's Local México and 'AAA (mex)' by Fitch Ratings support the solidity and reliability of this initiative, which has a sustainable financing reference framework supported by Sustainalytics.

THE APPOINTMENT OF THE Captain of the Ship, Juan Francisco Ríos Gómez as general director of Ports, marks a new chapter in the management of the General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine. With experience and a Master's Degree in Maritime-Port Administration, he is expected to promote the development of the National Port System, key to Mexico's economy and connectivity. The General Directorate of Ports plays a fundamental role in the regulation and promotion of ports, and is expected to, under the leadership of Captain Ríos, continue to advance its mission of facilitating maritime trade and ensuring operational efficiency in Mexican ports.

THE LABOR SITUATION between Mexico and the United States is under scrutiny due to alleged violations of union freedoms in sectors such as agriculture and call centers. Although the Mexican authorities have convened negotiating tables, an effective solution has not yet been found nor has a remedy plan been proposed. The proposal to allow union development and establish care protocols is an important step, but the lack of cooperation from some companies hinders progress.

