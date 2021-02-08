Baez’s phone doesn’t ring regularly. They do not exchange messages. A lawyer became an intermediary to inform the essential: “Lazaro is fine, he is in good health.” In Río Gallegos, three of his children await the reading of the sentence that according to judicial sources assured Clarion will be read on February 24. The Money Route K blew up the contractor’s family nucleus: two of his sons have another lawyer and they disbelieve the father’s defense. The oldest of the sons remains in prison, and his ex-wife awaits the decision to be made on the estate to resume the division of goods.

“There is still a chance that Lazaro be sincere, that he tell the truth. I was confident that his statement would clarify everything, and I found that he said other things, which do not interest me, “said Leandro, the youngest of the four sons of businessman K the last time he gave an interview. His statements only corroborated what what he said in front of Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4): that all businesses were run by his father.

That investigation not only pointed to Lázaro Báez as head of the money laundering operations for 60 million dollars, as the accusation maintains, but it also uncovered once again, something that marked the family of businessman K throughout the judicial process initiated in 2016: a fierce intern which even led to the hiring of almost a dozen lawyers.

This Wednesday the final words of seven defendants will be heard, and then the Court presided over by judge Néstor Costabel will read the sentence. In courts they set that instance for February 24. The oral trial began in October 2018, and It is the largest in the area of ​​money laundering. During the investigation as the stage of oral hearings, it was found that the Báez family does not have the same look at the file.

Since the case started by judge Sebastián Casanello and prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan, the four sons of businessman K and himself have appointed almost a dozen lawyers. Many of the legal advisers found themselves faced with a repeated situation: family inmates who made any legal strategy collide.

That confrontation is more current than ever. Three thousand kilometers away are three of Báez’s children. Lázaro only maintains communication with Luciana, the oldest of all his children, while he continues under house arrest on a property loaned in Greater Buenos Aires. With his youngest children -Melina and Leandro- communication is scarce. In fact, he hasn’t spoken with Leandro for many months.

The four heirs are on trial for being participants in money laundering operations. In three years and through Austral Construcciones -the flagship firm- 60 million dollars were laundered. Part of that money was moved with accounts in Switzerland, and there Luciana, Martín, Melina and Leandro Báez enter the scene.

All are listed as beneficial owners of these accounts. They claim to have had knowledge of these maneuvers that led them to the dock. “Lázaro was the one who decided everything,” the two minors told the Court. Luciana chose not to testify at the trial, while Martín, who has been in prison for two years, reiterated his innocence.

While the youngest of the clan have Roberto Herrera as their lawyer (also Leonardo Fariña’s defender), Lázaro’s older children are represented by Elisabeth Gassaro, denounced by the other part of the family: they distrust the administration of assets and the destination of funds that Báez managed from prison.

With little dialogue and all attentive to the continuity or not of Martín’s prison – whose detention was extended for another month – the Baez know that financial complications will continue. Justice detected a fortune of 205 million dollars, distributed in 1,420 properties. Everything is embargoed, and the 14 companies are intervened by the courts. Austral Construcciones, which He knew how to win 51 road contracts with the State for 46,000 million pesos, he went bankrupt.

In Río Gallegos, the Báez family had all their properties raided, their vehicles were seized, and according to what they said from the surroundings, they even had a hard time getting a job. Part of the family group maintains that there is political persecution behind the case, but in turn, they insist that Lázaro was the one who “made all the decisions and no one could tell him anything.”

The situation had another component. The former partner of Cristina Kirchner is in permanent custody at the address where he is being arrested, accompanied at times by his girlfriend. She was intimidated by the lawyers of Norma Calismonte -ex-wife of Báez-, because her family would be exploring some cabins in the south and that money would not be being directed to court accounts.

The assets are protected by justice, but Norma Calismonte -divorced from Lázaro since November 2015- seeks to guarantee for its four children “what is due to them”, as he reiterates whenever he can. It is that that millionaire heritage became the focus of disputes.

Once the court presided over by judge Néstor Costabel and also made up of judges Gabriela López Iñíguez and Adriana Pallioti, announce the verdict, there will be a determination on the assets that, according to the imputation, were acquired with illicit funds. Calismonte’s lawyers had already informed Lázaro that once that happens, his ex-wife would move forward with the property division claim. End of another cycle.

As counted Clarion, the former wife of businessman K seeking to determine the total amount of the estate that she will claim when the oral trials conclude. The woman maintains that there are people around her ex-husband who “use him.”

