In its latest report, the Energy Agency criticized the decision to cut voluntary production adopted by the “OPEC +” alliance, saying that the decision to cut production harms the global economy, as it leads to a shortage of supply and threatens the growth of the global economy.

This is not the first time that the Energy Agency has warned of OPEC’s decisions, as the warning about the decision to cut production came to complement the previous direct and indirect criticisms.

And in 2021, the International Energy Agency called for a complete halt to investment in new oil and gas projects, with the aim of meeting global climate goals.

For its part, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais announced that the Energy Agency’s statements harm the oil markets, stressing that the organization and its allies do not target prices at all, but rather move based on the fundamentals of oil markets.

The remarks of the Secretary-General of OPEC stemmed from the world’s continuing need for fossil fuel sources, specifically oil and gas, as they together account for about 55 percent of the world’s total energy consumption.

Although the pace of adoption of clean energy is accelerating around the world, projections indicate that by 2030, oil and gas will account for about 52 percent of the world’s energy consumption, according to S&P Global.

The world’s reluctance to invest in the oil sector may lead to a significant shortage in supply, which inevitably leads to a significant rise in oil prices.

According to OPEC, the oil sector needs investments worth $12 trillion until 2045.

Many believe that it is impossible to find an energy mix free of oil and gas, and that the best solution is to reduce the sector’s emissions through modern technologies, such as carbon capture and storage.

The writer specialized in the oil industry, Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, said during an interview on the “Energy World” program, that the war of statements between the Energy Agency and OPEC is an unprecedented event, but the statements are not intended to provoke one party to another, but rather an opportunity to clarify the responsibilities of each party.

The statements, according to Al-Moqbel, prompted OPEC to clarify the responsibility of each institution, and indicated that OPEC’s responsibilities are to ensure adequate supplies for demand in global markets, while the responsibilities of the International Energy Agency are energy security and supply security for economic cooperation countries.

The writer specialized in the oil industry explained that during the past five years, the International Energy Agency has moved away from its basic responsibilities, and has touched on other matters far from its competence.

Despite this, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbel said that the International Energy Agency did not address many issues that occurred in previous years and affected energy markets, such as the trade war between China and America, then the disruption of global supply chains, then the Corona epidemic, and the printing of nearly 8 trillion dollars that burdened global monetary policies.

“But when OPEC saw the need to refer to the data, and expect that there will be a decline in demand, which necessitates the need to limit production, the Energy Agency accused OPEC and held it responsible for the price increase,” according to Al-Moqbel.

He added that there is no justification for the International Energy Agency to accuse OPEC of being responsible for the rise in global oil prices and the impact on the growth of the global economy.

Al-Moqbel pointed out that the world already needs about $12 trillion in investments in the oil sector, and that the statements of the Energy Agency caused great damage to the investment environment for the energy sector, which suffers mainly due to geological conditions, production and conditions related to exploration, to provide additional supplies of oil and gas during the years. coming.

Al-Moqbel added that the Energy Agency stated in 2008, during the global financial crisis, that the world needed a production estimated at three times that of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand.

He explained that despite the Energy Agency’s statements about investing in the oil sector, and directing investment circles to other sources of energy, it did not set standards on how to move and what is the means that guarantees the transition to switching reliance on traditional energy sources?

“We currently see that the world is heading back to the use of coal to compensate for the need for energy sources, and about 27 percent of energy sources remain coal, despite its much greater pollution effects, due to overly optimistic reports about the transition to other sources of energy.” According to the next.

The writer specialized in the oil industry believes that there is a problem in reviewing the data issued and what was promised by each party, explaining that OPEC has already fulfilled the obligations issued in its reports and statements, but the promises of other parties have not been adhered to, especially with regard to the energy transition. Economic cooperation countries should review the data issued by the Energy Agency, “according to Al-Moqbel.