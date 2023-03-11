We receive and publish below the intervention of Nunzio Mario Tritto, magistrate of the Court of Auditors.

A new trend is spreading globally: that of launching industrial policy measures that once would have been defined as real “subsidies” (or “state aid”, in the European vision), which risk triggering a new (and potentially catastrophic) international conflict.

In fact, following the pandemic crisis, expansive economic policies were adopted almost everywhere, characterized by the massive use of state contributions to revitalize some strategic sectors.

In the United States, for example, the phenomenon first manifested itself with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (which provides for 369 billion dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the diffusion of renewable energies) and recently with the so-called Chips and Science Act which has allocated 39 billion dollars in grants and loans to stimulate the production of microprocessors and semiconductors in the United States.

However, these benefits can be obtained by companies provided that certain conditions are met, including the ban on moving production to China for 10 years, the impossibility of proceeding with the purchase of treasury shares (so-called buy-back) or to distribute dividends to shareholders, the improvement of workers’ conditions (including the provision of accessible childcare services with high quality standards, the payment of wages and salaries not lower than the union minimums, etc.).

Industrial policies based on expansion have also been adopted in European countries (think of the emblematic case represented by the incentives for energy efficiency approved by Italy), even if the presence of Euro-unit rules which prohibit state aids and subsidies actually represent a significant obstacle to the adoption of such legislative provisions in the Old Continent.

Without forgetting, moreover, subsidies and tax breaks prepared (or in the process of being adopted) by other major world economic powers (such as, for example, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Taiwan).

If the objective of all these measures is to stimulate some strategic sectors of the economy, it cannot be said that this can be achieved by not respecting the “rules of the game” at an international level.

Indeed, since they can no longer rely on import restriction policies (thanks above all to the role played by the World Trade Organisation), in order to be able to support their own national “champions” (or given economic sectors whose growth they wish to grow), states they are forced to resort to other tools (such as subsidies, concessions, the use of the so-called golden power, etc.).

And that a clear change of vision is underway is also demonstrated by the European Union’s decision to postpone the adoption of the block on the production of vehicles with diesel or petrol engines from 2035 “to a later date”, also following the protests of European producers, damaged compared to their American, Chinese, Japanese and Indian competitors by a unilateral interruption of their production.

This race for incentives, however, risks unleashing a real war on a global level, with repercussions also on a geo-political level (think of the “cooling down” of relations between China and the United States, also caused by the evident economic rivalry between the two superpowers).

On the other hand, it should be noted that this new industrial policy will also have effects at the employment level, if it is true that many companies are considering moving important “pieces” of their production chain to States that offer incentives: think, for example, of Volkswagen and to the idea of ​​​​setting up its giga-factory (i.e. a plant for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles) in the United States, so as to be able to take advantage of 10 billion dollars in funding from the US government.

As is evident, the “war” of subsidies risks causing serious disturbances at an economic level (and not only). It is as if in an athletics competition only some participants are allowed to take performance-enhancing substances: perhaps the time has come to set up a world organization to deal with these problems. Also because the great world conflicts have always exploded as well (and above all) for economic reasons.