During his visit to Canada, Pope Francis reiterated his willingness to visit Ukraine after looking for “the right time” to do so for months. Whether or not this happens depends on what the Pope means by the right circumstances, says the philosopher and historian of the Church Anatoliy Babynskiy.

Those months of Russian genocidal war, supported by Russian Patriarch Kirill, were the right time for Ukrainians begging for support. However, behind continued words of compassion and calls for peace, Ukrainians have not seen what would have been a just reaction: a condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling into question who is the aggressor. The Pope’s trip to Canada, which has the second largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world, reminded once again that Ukrainians and their descendants still expect Rome “to take a clearer and more unambiguous position in support of Ukraine”.

Naively asking for a dialogue with Moscow (which did not work), the Pope increased the indignation of Ukrainians with his messages that avoided naming Russia as an invader and voiced some Kremlin narratives (such as blaming NATO for “To bark at the door of Russia”, or to call the Russian invasion “the drama of Cain and Abel”, referring to Moscow’s imperial myth of “brotherly nations”). In the end, despite the Pope’s sincere motivations, his attempts at mediation did not work. Already in June, according to information from Church historian Anatoliy Babynskiy, it seemed clearer that Francis “understands that Putin will not sit at the negotiating table but will fight until the last Russian”.

One of the reasons Francis misses the mark in the reaction to Ukraine lies in his misunderstanding of the nature of this war, Dr. Babynskiy explained, but also of the situation in Europe. “For the Pontiff, as a person from Latin America, all this is too far away,” he adds. Another aspect, says the expert, is that the Vatican adheres to the principle of positive neutrality, or impartiality, by not taking sides in any conflict, and “this causes a lot of discussion”.

A rash attempt to reconcile Ukrainians with Russians in the Via Crucis, while the Russian army was committing all the terrible war crimes of the time, caused an international scandal and undermined Ukrainians’ trust in the Vatican. The head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, called the Pope’s reconciliation efforts “premature” and even “offensive”, as justice has not been restored. He said that the Roman brothers share their thoughts. But Ukrainians’ angry responses can be found under almost every tweet from the pope on the war.

“I wouldn’t say the Vatican doesn’t support Ukraine. But the Vatican’s approaches are not always read correctly here in Ukraine, ”Babynskiy explains. “If you don’t know the historical context, it is very offensive to the Ukrainians. If we are the victim, then who is the aggressor? », He adds.

The question becomes even more complex if we look at the political aspect of Russia’s relations with Italy and, in particular, with the Vatican. For decades, or even centuries, Moscow has systematically worked to establish good relations with the Apostolic Capital “because it has understood that it is a serious player on the international field, not only in the ecclesiastical sphere, but also in the cultural, political and so on” says Church historian Babynskiy. “Many people look at this part of the world as something Russia dominates, as if she has a natural right to dominate. It is very difficult to break these stereotypes, many representatives of the Roman Curia think that Ukraine and Russia are brother peoples “, Babynskiy adds,” and, therefore, the war seems like a family conflict that only needs to be talked about and compromised by some part in the middle ». The old “Moscow charm” in Italy still persists today.

Father Andriy Shestak, a priest of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, himself saw the influence of the “Russian world” in Italy. In 2016-2018 he studied in Rome, where the Russian Orthodox Church invested in educational and religious institutions, such as the Collegium Russicum, a Catholic college “dedicated to the study of the culture and spirituality of Russia” funded by Rome. Every year, he adds, they welcome 10 priests of the Russian Orthodox Church to study in the pontifical universities. “Rome always tries to build warm relations with the Russian Orthodox Church, but in the end it seems like a one-way street.”

When we spoke at the end of May, Father Andriy Shestak (UGCC), like many others, was not surprised by the Pope’s statements. Dressed in a green vyshyvanka, the traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt, Father Andriy met us in the courtyard of the university. Ukrainian Catholic in Lviv, where he directs the UCU school of journalism and communication. He told us that the Catholic Church could do more for Ukraine, but he was not deluded.

Regardless of the Vatican’s position, the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic community has once again taken on the historic role of helping Ukraine resist and survive the new Russian invasion. With his students and his parish, Father Andriy Shestak was actively involved in helping Ukrainian defenders and displaced people, millions of whom have settled in the west of the country. The university raised more than $ 3 million in humanitarian aid. For them it is all personal, and there is no time and place for the impartiality to which the Pope adheres. 36 UCU employees and students defended Ukraine from the Russian invasion, and the university has already lost some of its students and employees to the war. The devastating Russian war has also changed the roles of Andriy Shestak, priest and professor, adding that of emotional support to students, 20% of whom come from the areas most affected by the war. Sometimes, for hours, he talked to them about their families, safety and a range of negative feelings caused by Russian cruelty.

The active position of the UGCC in society was fundamental for the Ukrainian population in the terrible times of the Russian empire or, later, under Soviet oppression. Due to this particular history, the Church has integrated the concepts of freedom, independence and preservation of the Ukrainian identity. “It is in our spirit to be with the community, to be a partisan, clandestine church that fights for freedom.” Father Andriy noted that, in many ways, these sentiments were not understood by the Church of Rome. Even the Vatican has a negative trace in this UGCC history of the Soviet period, Church historian Babynskiy recalls, as it did not raise the issue of the clandestine UGCC to maintain certain relations with Moscow.

Today this story continues also thanks to the Russian propaganda in Italy. Father Andriy, who teaches communication lessons, knows well how the information war in Moscow has permeated the Italian media. Since Russia began the invasion of Ukraine, he has spoken dozens of times with various Italian media, trying to explain the situation to the country which, to date, has been intoxicated by the Kremlin’s propaganda by faithful servants of the state. Putin (invited for talk shows and reports on some public and commercial television channels). As Father Andriy Shestak says, “the Kremlin knows its audience”. It is unclear what information the Vatican receives, but if the country is intoxicated by Russian state propaganda, its circles are not immune. While the Russian genocidal war claims hundreds of Ukrainian lives every day, Father Andriy Shestak hopes that Italians, including the Vatican, “divide facts from propaganda and stand up for human dignity”.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, told RFE / RL that “the apostolic capital has undergone a great evolution in terms of understanding the reality of this war and responding to it”. While the Vatican’s approach of positive neutrality is unlikely to ever change, Babynskiy said in June, the rhetoric has indeed escalated. He believes that the Pope also played his role in the negotiations on the humanitarian corridors and on the evacuation from Mariupol. But to correct the shortcomings of the Church in the eyes of Ukraine, appeals for peace are not enough.

Whether or not Pope Francis visits Kiev, Ukrainians will expect a clear statement: that they have the right to defend their country, that Russia is guilty, and that the supply of arms to Ukraine is not evil, as the life of every Ukrainian it depends on it. Ukrainians are fighting for their very existence, but “for post-WWII minded people, it’s hard to believe there is another full-scale war in Europe,” Babynskiy explains. «They believe that peace must be preserved at all costs, at the negotiating table. For Ukraine this peace could mean the disappearance ».

[ha collaborato Joseph Roche]

* Iryna Matviyishyn is a Ukrainian journalist who has worked with NPR and Ukraine World. You are involved in human rights and democratization for the Global Campus of Human Rights