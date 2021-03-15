Soldiers of the Legion in the vicinity of the Ronda Camp site, Málaga, Andalusia, on October 7, 2020. María José López / Europa Press

A Norwegian company located in Palencia asks the Spanish Defense Ministry not to buy bullets in Bulgaria, Brazil or South Africa. The staff and the management of the entity have requested support from the department directed by Margarita Robles to increase its production of cartridges. Nammo has received awards worth 8.7 million euros out of a total of 62 in contention, destined to produce and acquire ballistics. Most of the amount has landed abroad, due to its more competitive prices, to the discomfort of the only factory of these characteristics on Spanish soil. This claims that the European Union Treaty allows members to directly assign ammunition production to national companies in exceptional situations, such as a pandemic, without the economic rigor required by public tenders, and that Spain is the only country that it has not availed itself of it.

The Scandinavian group Nammo landed in the city in 2013, when it bought the old Arms Factory, created in 1926 during the dictatorship of Miguel Primo de Rivera. Almost a century has passed since those first jobs at the factory, which began to generate weapons during the Civil War, and now the group is demanding involvement. David Revilla, president of the works council, specifies that Palencia could produce martial articles, of different calibers, but the economic priority of the ministry prevents this work from staying at home. He also criticizes this purely monetary argument both for the working conditions of the places where these contracts have fallen, with a very low price of labor, and for the indirect impact that a firm commitment to Spanish manufacturing would cause.

The debate is about the community statute. Article 346 establishes that states can adopt necessary measures for “the protection of the essential interests of their security and that refer to the production or trade in arms, ammunition and war material.” The Norwegian company believes this rule supports the ministerial support, but Defense spokesmen insist that the application of the article can only be done “in justified cases that allow its invocation.”

The company has about 180 permanent employees and 30 temporary ones, but if Defense chose Nammo, this thirty workers would double for “four or six years” to undertake the assignment. The province of Palencia, lacking in good news and powerful entities beyond the automobile Renault or Siro cookies, would appreciate this push.

According to the company’s accounts, opting for Brazil, South Africa or Bulgaria entails a saving of 1.7 million euros, but Revilla estimates that the tax impact of hiring about 30 people amounts to 3.45 million for the public coffers, in addition of the activity that this amount would leave in the area. Several previous awards finalized this year and included in framework agreements were for Palencia, but the new attributions of February 2021 have fallen to other territories despite the fact that, according to Nammo, the requirements of the specifications were met. “Eight million out of 62 are a pittance,” adds the head of the committee, who points to the European agreements. The politicians and those in charge of the ministry with whom they have spoken, he insists, agree with them “and good words”, but do not act.

Óscar Antolín, the Secretary of Industry of the Workers’ Commissions union in Palencia, regrets that “only the penny is looked at” and that valuable work is given to foreign companies “with poor working conditions.” The payrolls that stay in Spain, remember, pay taxes and have an impact on the State. In addition, Defense and Civil Guard technicians regularly inspect the cartridges and make sure of their quality, something that Antolín suspects more complicated thousands of kilometers away: “Behind these weapons there is a soldier of ours, he could be a danger.”