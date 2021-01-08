In a world economically haunted by the new coronavirus pandemic, finances in the sports field continue without inconvenience for Nike and Adidas, the giants that dress the main teams and athletes on the planet.

The struggle between the two main world sports sponsorship brands places the American Nike as the leader in 2021 with an investment of 1,673 million dollars, ahead of the German Adidas, leader in soccer with 1,026 million dollars.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, it is estimated that Nike and Adidas will invest during the year 2021 more than $ 3 billion in sports sponsorships between the two, according to company data GlobalData Sport Intelligence disclosed by the consulting firm KPMG.

Nike’s multisport strategy puts it at the fore with an investment of 1,673 million dollars, of which half (834 million dollars) they will head to football.

The Oregon company (United States) distributes the other half in four sports, among which the basketball (352 million dollars, with which he has an eight-season agreement from the 2017-18 season to dress all the NBA franchises for about 125 million annually, to which he adds contracts with several of the main stars.

Nike has the rights in the NBA. And also from Nikola Jokic’s shoe. Reuters photo

The disbursement in sponsorship of Nike is completed with the football, to which it contributes 194 million dollars in 2021 as it is the official brand of the NFL, the 100 million it contributes to the baseball, where it also sponsors the American MLB, and the same amount to Golf, where he supports stars like Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy.

For its part, Adidas focuses almost three-quarters of its sponsorship resources (73%) on the soccer, which is equivalent to 1,026 million dollars, with contracts such as Real Madrid, which is estimated to be about 150 million dollars per campaign.

The other quarter of the sponsorship contracts that the German company feeds are distributed mainly between the indoor football (105 million) in which it is the mark of the official ball of the Champions League; he ice Hockey (72 million dollars) since it sponsors the North American NHL; he Beach Soccer (50 million) and basketball, although its sum (48 million) is much lower than Nike in that sport.

The NHL is the American league that came under the sponsorship of Adidas. In the photo, the Philadelphia Flyers. Photo Cole Burston / AP

A very striking result of these data, and one that reflects the relevance of the American sports industry is that eUS college sport is a top priority for both brands: Nike invests 8% of its sponsorship spending in it ($ 130 million), which would make it its fourth “sport” by investment, while for Adidas it would be the second, since it invests in the university athletes of EE. .US. More than 106 million.

Despite the entry of other brands into the market, as far as sponsorships from the major European football leagues are concerned -LaLiga in Spain, Premier League in England, Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Italy and Ligue 1 in France-, Nike and Adidas take 68% of the total teams.

In that sense, Nike has the most teams but Adidas invests more, fundamentally due to the contract it agreed with Real Madrid, the club that earns the most in sports sponsorship after the agreement reached in 2019. Most of Nike’s bet, of course, goes to the other giant in Spain: the Barcelona Lionel Messi, with about 128 million per season.

With information from EFE