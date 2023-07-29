The intensification of the battles at the present time and the continued pumping of weapons from both sides, especially the marches, according to a Russian and a Ukrainian military expert who confirm that it is the cheapest and most efficient weapon in an apparently long-term war, during their interview with “Sky News Arabia”.

Moscow plan in the heights and forests

The Russian-Ukrainian war is considered the most war and military conflict that witnessed the extensive use of marches, and Ukraine loses about 10 thousand marches per month in its attacks, including surveillance marches and suicide marches.

In this context, Russian military analyst Alexander Artamatov says:

The marches proved very effective in most of the battles and attacks launched by Russia in Ukraine.

The Russian development is continuing with regard to the marches, especially at the present time, to thwart the Ukrainian attack, which is based on the south in areas mostly hills and forests.

With regard to Moscow’s strategy in the southern battles, especially the hills next to the Dnieper River and the forests as well, Alexander Artmatov explains, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

Moscow continues and is interested in developing micro-drone drones or (the fighting mosquito) as it is called by the Ukrainian parties in order to control the strategic spots in the battle against Ukraine, especially the south, the latest of which is the “micro-drone” or small multi-propeller “Vector X-120” quadcopter, which is from A different style of hunting snipers and infantry on the heights and in the forests, aimed at hunting a specific hostile human target.

These types of drones have become the longitudinal arm of achieving the goal of war, and there is no doubt that the Vektor Kh-120 is able to fly easily due to its light weight and ease of directing it remotely to a shelter and striking targets inside directly, and thus is more effective instead of direct armed confrontations with snipers.

The “Vektor Kh-120” or “sniper hunter” micro-drone can also accomplish tasks powerfully, and it is noted that it works successfully with the fighter having to go out into an open area or leave his shelter to fire conventional ammunition against Russian elements.

Specifications of “sniper hunter”

• The weight of the aircraft without payload is only 38 grams, and it is of the “kamikaze” type, used for one time, designed to destroy enemy personnel.

• It is armed with a bullet of “5.45 * 39” mm weighing 10.2 grams or “9 * 19” mm from Luger ammunition weighing 7.45 grams.

• Equipped with a bullet to penetrate a shelter and target a sniper hiding in it

• The maximum flight time of the aircraft is 6 minutes (360 seconds), the range is up to two kilometers and it can accelerate to 50 km/h.

• The cost of the basic version, without the payload, ranges from 75 to 80 thousand rubles.

• The lack of a local flight control unit as required is behind the non-use of these drones in swarms.

Fierce struggle for the marches

The Ukrainian side confirmed that the current conflict with regard to weapons is centered on the marches, as Kiev has approved nearly $550 million to spend on the marches this year only, according to Oleg Zhnov, a military analyst at the Ukrainian National Institute for Studies.

And Oleg Zhdnov confirms, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that it has already been announced that 16 supply deals have been signed with Ukrainian manufacturers, to develop air-to-air combat “explosive drones”.

Regarding the corresponding Russian intensification of the marching weapon, the military analyst at the Ukrainian National Institute for Studies says that it is conclusive evidence that the Russian stockpile of ammunition has been affected, in addition to the loss of life that Moscow has suffered on most fronts since the outbreak of the war.

Oleg Zhnov explains that the first quarter of this year marked the beginning of Russia’s intensification of the use of drone weapons, especially in targeting the capital Kiev and systematically destroying infrastructure, and Moscow succeeded in that despite international condemnations of those attacks.

He points out that those results from targeting Kiev with marches encouraged Moscow to develop that industry at a faster pace in order to repel the counterattack and stop the bleeding of the loss of life and the shortage of ammunition, which was also revealed by the recent rebellion of Wagner’s founder.

According to a report by the American “Forbes”, Russia uses the marches extensively, after it has proven successful in targeting advanced tanks such as the German Leopard and the American Bradley vehicles.