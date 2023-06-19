“During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces continued their attempts to attack the axes of Zaporizhia, South Donetsk and Donetsk, and the Zaporizhia front was the most intense,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian response to the Ukrainian attack during the past hours, in which the use of fighters, especially the “Ka-52” helicopter or the so-called Russian “crocodile”, contributed effectively to it, which dealt heavy blows to a column of Ukrainian armored vehicles and tanks on the southern front.

Armored warfare

Ukraine continues its counterattack by focusing on intensifying the fighting in the southern axis, especially Zaporizhia and Donetsk, but without achieving significant progress, in light of the Russian response to these attacks.

Commenting on this, the Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, Vorogtsov Starikov, told Sky News Arabia:

“The waves of Ukrainian counterattacks have proven ineffective in light of the strategy of hunting armored vehicles and tanks, which Russia has adopted on the ground.”

“The use of front-line aviation in the area of ​​operations is becoming more important, including one of its main components and closest to the troops, attack helicopters.”

“These aircraft play a special role in repelling enemy attacks, because of the long line of communication, and because the Ukrainian army uses a large amount of armored vehicles when trying to penetrate.”

“Repelling the Ukrainian attacks was achieved by the Ka-52 helicopter, the most modern one, for destroying targets, and the Mi-28N helicopter as well.”

advanced capabilities

Starikov refutes the capabilities of the “Russian crocodile”, saying:

“It is one of the most unusual and sophisticated modern attack helicopters.” “Able to perform tasks in any weather and at any time of the day.” It carries several types of anti-tank guided missile weapons. It is armed with Light Multipurpose Guided Missiles (LMUR) “Product 305”. Hitting protected targets with high accuracy at a distance of up to 20 km.



The Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution also touched on the Mi-28N helicopter, or the so-called “Night Hunter”, which is considered one of the Russian air defense cards to repel Kiev’s counter-attacks in the fighting axes, explaining that it is:

Armed with anti-tank guided missiles.

“It has modern anti-aircraft missile jamming systems, and it has modern rescue means.”

“The Mi-28N’s cockpit armor can withstand hits from the 20mm Vulkan cannon.”

Designed with a 30mm A42 rapid-fire cannon, with a rate of fire of up to 800 rounds per minute.

air equation

“The equation is unequal,” says Julie Mitrokhin, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, stressing that his country “is in urgent need to obtain F-16 fighters, in order to achieve a kind of air balance and protect the ground movements of the forces.”

Mitrokhin explains, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

“Moscow’s first goal is to destroy the weapons of the West, such as armored vehicles and tanks.”

“That vision is of paramount importance not only for the sake of war, but also in order to use it in the media and psychological war that Moscow is leading against the West as well, and to try to portray the matter as having no importance for those weapons.”

“The counter-attack has not made much progress so far, but the Russians have inflicted heavy losses on most fronts, and the evidence is the recruitment of detainees in prisons and the attempt to conclude agreements with armed groups to bridge the deficit and losses among the regular soldiers.”

It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian army said, commenting on the field situation, in a statement, on Sunday, saying that Russia “carried out 43 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, and 51 attacks, during the past hours.”

He added that “most of the combat operations were concentrated in the east and south of the country, and around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Liman in Donetsk.”