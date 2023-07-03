J-POP Manga announces that, from the next July 12ththe first volume of the new bimonthly series of Homura Kawamoto (writer of kakegurui) And Makoto Shiozukathat is to say The War Of Greedy Witches.

From the writer of Kakegurui comes a thrilling new series of fights to the death between the most important heroines of history “A ‘witch’ is a woman filled with desire. Everything else in the world appears insignificant in the face of this impulse… whether it is one’s neighbor, the whole world or one’s own life.

Milan, 3 July 2023 — Joan of Arc, Marie Antoinette, Agatha Christie, Mata Hari and many other heroines of history compete in a tournament to the death organized by Agrat Bat Mahlat, the queen of all demons. The prize up for grabs? Seeing your wish fulfilled, whatever it may be.

J-POP Manga presents The War Of Greedy Witches, written by Kakegurui screenwriter Homura Kawamoto and drawn by Makoto Shiozuka.

The first volume arrives in comic shops, bookstores and in all online stores starting from 12 July.

Joan of Arc, the heroine who saved France, was sentenced to burn at the stake. In her last moments, as death approaches with a sickle of fire, the future saint however receives a visit that is anything but angelic, that of the two demons Lilith and Lilim, sent to her rescue from another world. Conducted to the place where the two little devils come from, Giovanna finds herself in a group of thirty-two women, all historical figures from different moments in human history, from Cleopatra to Marie Curie.

Nicknamed “witches”, these characters will have to face each other as warriors in a tournament to the death known as “Walpurgis”. Only one of them will be able to survive and, as a reward, see their wish come true!

The witches’ weapons and skills spring from that single and indomitable desire that guided their actions on Earth and that makes them truly fearsome in the arena. Which witch will prove to have the most powerful wish? The game is all to be played on the field, each heroine has many arrows in her bow and the final victory is anything but certain!

Let the Walpurgis begin!

The war of Greedy Witches 1

by Homura Kawamoto and Makoto Shiozuka 6 Volumes (In Progress)

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload Pages – 194, B/W + Colour

Periodicity – Bimonthly Price – €6.90