Image of the Realme 8 Pro. realme

There is no quarter in the megapixel war for smartphone cameras. While terminals such as the iPhone or the Google Pixel take very good photos with only 12 megapixels (the unit that measures the resolution of the photos), others such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra use 108 megapixels to capture the world in detail . Realme has been the last company to jump on the bandwagon of those 108 megapixels. The Chinese brand has presented this Wednesday at a virtual event the Realme 8 Pro, its first smartphone to incorporate a sensor of this type. The mobile, described by the brand as “a flagship [buque insignia] for young”, It also has an ultra-fast charge that allows the battery to be filled in just 45 minutes.

Realme is a Chinese brand that belongs to the BBK group, like other manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. In 2020 it was the fastest growing mobile company, with a year-on-year growth of 65%, based on statistics from analytics firm Counterpoint. At the end of last year, it was the seventh brand that sold the most terminals in the world, behind Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.

EL PAÍS has tested the Realme 8 Pro for a few days, which is available in pre-sale in blue and black from 279 euros. The mobile has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and is less heavy than its predecessors. With 176 grams of weight and a thickness of 8.1 millimeters, it is quite comfortable in hand. Its back has a matte finish with a glossy effect in which fingerprints are barely marked. In the upper left, it has a rectangular camera module that protrudes slightly and groups four sensors. On the right side of the back, the terminal has the phrase “dare to leap”(Dare to jump, in Spanish).

Probably some users, especially video game fans, miss that the screen has a higher refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The higher it is, the animations and scrolling between screens look more fluid. The rate of the Realme 8 Pro is still 60 Hz – like that of the iPhone – compared to 120 Hz at which most of the best arrive smartphones in the market.

In addition to a 16-megapixel front camera, the Realme 8 Pro has 4 rear cameras. It is the first mobile of the company that incorporates a 108 megapixel sensor. It also features an eight-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a two-megapixel macro, and a dedicated two-megapixel black-and-white camera sensor. In general, by day the results are quite positive and a realistic colorimetry is achieved. Of course, sometimes a small supersaturation is observed. At night, the camera suffers a little more. Sometimes a little more sharpness and detail is missing, especially when zooming in with the magnifying glass.

The company claims to have improved the night landscape and constellation mode to reduce noise in the images. In addition, the camera includes some curious functions such as “dual view video”, which allows you to record at the same time with the front and rear sensors, or the “mixed portrait AI” mode, which is used to make a video of a landscape and combine it with another video of a person.

Charge the mobile in 45 minutes

The Realme 8 Pro has the Snapdragon 720G processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery and 50W fast charging. With it, it is possible to fill the battery to 100% in about 45 minutes and in less than 20 minutes, 50% is achieved. For this Chinese brand, charging the mobile quickly has long been one of its priorities. In fact, the Realme 7 Pro already allowed to recharge the charge in just over half an hour.

In addition, the manufacturer claims to have prepared the Realme 8 Pro for those situations in which there is hardly any battery. According to the company, even when it is less than 5%, it is possible to leave the terminal in a sleep mode for up to 32 hours. In general, with normal smartphone use, the battery runs for a day without difficulty. Realme promises enough autonomy to make calls for 33 hours, use Spotify for 82 hours, play for eight hours, use WhatsApp for 22 hours or watch videos on YouTube for 20 hours.

