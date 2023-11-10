There is a verse in Neapolitan from a song by Enzo Avitabile that says «All the same songs and creatures, no one is the son of no one, all born from love, if you know how you are born, but you don’t know how you die» . The translation is quite simple, it means: «All children are the same, no one is anyone’s child, they are all born from love. We know how we are born, but we don’t know how we die.”

All the children in the world are the same, they are born crying, letting out their first cry into the world, and they don’t know what the future awaits them. Some will know the joy of a secure life, others will lose all certainty, still others will never know what peace means. And it is like this for all children in all war zones. From indiscriminate killings and mutilations, from abductions to sexual violence, to recruitment into armed groups and the destruction of schools and hospitals as well as essential water facilities, children living in war zones around the world continue to be under attack.

In the conflict between Israel and Hamas they are still the ones who pay the highest price: children. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including more than 3,400 children, with more than 6,300 children injured. This means that more than 420 children are killed or injured in Gaza every day.

How many children died in Gaza? How many in Israel? How many of the Hamas hostages? Now more than ever it is important not to transform those lives into numbers, but to respect and underline the gravity of what is happening.

Andrea Iacomini, spokesperson for Unicef ​​Italy, says this when speaking to TPI he underlines: «There is one point that should be highlighted and that is the number of deaths. If there is one mistake that is made, it is dividing the dead children between one faction and another. It’s illogical. All children must not die in a war context, they must not be affected, they must be protected. The calculation of dead children, which we should not already do, must be considered both Israeli and Palestinian ones. There are children hostages who need to be freed right now. There are children under the bombs who shouldn’t be there. They are the ones who pay the highest price for this war.”

«Let’s think – continues Iacomini – of the very serious side effects that concern not only the children of Gaza but also those of Israel. All the children in this conflict live in conditions where they are afraid of everything, they don’t sleep at night, they wet the bed, they don’t talk to their parents, as soon as they hear a noise they run away. Let’s think about the hatred of a child who is mutilated, who loses a father or mother and who has a great desire for revenge inside himself. On one side and on the other. What happened was at the hands of adults, certainly not innocent children experiencing a humanitarian drama.”

«There is a right that is denied to these children. Today talking about peace doesn’t seem to be fashionable, we prefer to take sides. I, on the other hand, wanted to say that children are innocent and we must opt ​​for peace. Everyone is wrong here, we need peace. The 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child is clear, all states have signed it: it talks about the protection of children, children must not be exposed to wars, they must not be killed, they must not be victims of adult violence. I believe that the limit of decency has been exceeded on all sides”, concludes Iacomini.

It is useful at this point to tell a story reported by BBC. In the first days of the war between Israel and Hamas, two children, both aged 4, were killed: one Israeli, the other Palestinian.

As journalist Marianna Spring reports, many of the posts that appeared on social media did not mourn their deaths: instead they tried to deny that the murders had actually happened.

Omar Bilal al-Banna and Omer Siman-Tov lived about 23 kilometers away, on both sides of the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence. They never met, but they both loved playing outside with their siblings.

The faces of these children appeared on the journalist’s social networks several times. Marianna Spring tracked down family, friends and witnesses. In both cases a tragic story emerges. Omer Siman-Tov was killed when Hamas attacked his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Omar Bilal al-Banna four days later, following an Israeli air strike on Zeitoun, east of Gaza City.

The way the boys’ deaths were denied by social media users is symbolic of an information battle that runs parallel to the war on the ground. There have been blatant attempts to downplay or deny violence committed against children. “These false accusations have shocked families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones, as well as the people who witnessed what happened,” says Spring.

cIf the principle is that of taking sides, it is clear that we will never get out of it”, observes Iacomini. «I hope that diplomacy is at work, because if this is not the case the scenario before us becomes apocalyptic. Great men of peace are missing. I wonder if they still exist. I certainly believe that they can be found in ordinary people, in mothers who resist and protest against all this. But it is up to those who govern to demonstrate that they are a ruling class that will not lead us to a world war.”

«I’m with those who want all this to stop. Now the numbers pass before us with shocking ease, do we think that 2 thousand children dying at sea have been of any use? Have 50 thousand killed in Syria, or in the Moroccan earthquake shaken our consciences? We have clockwork indignation, it lasts a few weeks. All this will remain in people’s consciousness for a very short time. In order to avoid it, we need to tell the stories and bear witness.”

According to a 2022 report by Save the Children, constant trauma has led four in five children in Gaza to live with depression, pain and fear. More than half struggle with suicidal thoughts and the trauma of witnessing the death of other children. As the death toll rises, parents do their best to create a sense of normality to help their children cope. It should be remembered that half of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip are under the age of 18.

Al Jazeera reports the story of Samah Jabr, a 35-year-old mother of four children in Gaza Cit: the woman is worried about her eldest son, Qusay, 13 years old. «He is very agitated these days. He jumps at any sound,” she said. «He can’t stand anyone talking out loud, even if he’s joking. I try to tell him that this war will end.” Jabr hugs Qusay as often as she can, holding him close and speaking reassuringly about what they will do after the war. He hopes this will give him the strength to get through this moment. “The sound of the missiles is terrifying, our house shakes strongly.”

Then there is Manal Salem, who lives in Gaza City and who says how every day she makes her three children talk to their grandparents to tell them what they heard during the night and whether it scared them or not. Salem’s 6-year-old daughter, Mai, suffers from separation anxiety because her father, a doctor who works in the emergency room at Al-Shifa Hospital, doesn’t come home as often as she does. «The little girl – Salem says – thinks that her father will be hit by a missile every time he is not at home with her».