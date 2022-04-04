The second largest military power in the world, Russia is also one of the leaders in a war that no one sees, but whose effects are strongly felt: cyber warfare.

Ukraine, invaded by Russia on February 24, had been a victim of cyberattacks since before the start of the war. On February 15, offensives took place against websites of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian state banks.

Days later, the United States claimed to have “technical information” linking these attacks to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.

By January, more than 70 Ukrainian government websites had been hit by a cyberattack, and Kiev said at the time that it saw “some signs” of involvement by jihadists associated with Russia.

These cyberattacks have continued since the Russian invasion – last week, the services of Ukraine’s largest telecommunications company, Ukrtelecom, were taken down across the country in what has been described as the most serious cyberattack in the country since the start of the war.

Now, the West’s fear is that Russia will soon direct its cyberwar machine to countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine’s invasion and/or seek military alliances to guard against the government of Vladimir Putin and its main partner. geopolitical, China.

Last Tuesday (29), Supo, Finland’s security and intelligence agency, released its annual report and pointed out that although Russia’s efforts of “threats to national security” from other countries are heavily concentrated in Ukraine at this time. , the situation can change quickly.

The Nordic country, having started a discussion to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after Ukraine was invaded, could be one of the targets, Supo indicated – in this context, cyber warfare would be one of the main Russian weapons. .

“Supo considers it likely that Russia will expand its cyber and information operations from Ukraine to the West. An increase in operations targeting Finland is therefore also considered likely in the coming months,” said Supo director Antti Pelttari.

Australia, which last year defined the Aukus military partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom to mainly deter the geopolitical influence of China and Russia, announced in March that in the next few years it will make a billion-dollar investment to double the size of the main intelligence agency. country’s cyber security, the Australian Signals Directorate. The Australian government has been helping Ukraine in the war with weapons and medical supplies.

At a meeting in Sydney last month, top cybersecurity officials from the Quad group set cyber defense as a priority for years to come. However, the forum, which includes Australia, the United States and Japan, also has the presence of India, a great Russian ally.

EU: Cybersecurity “incompatible with threats”

In a statement released in March, the US government warned of the heightened risk of Russian cyberattacks due to sanctions imposed on Moscow and said it had been taking steps to strengthen cybersecurity since before the invasion of Ukraine.

Among the actions taken are public-private initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity in the electricity, fuel and sanitation sectors in the United States and articulations within the G7 to hold countries that harbor criminals who practice ransomware – a virtual attack in which a computer has the encrypted data and these can no longer be accessed.

In the report, the White House made a series of cybersecurity recommendations for companies, such as mandating the use of multi-factor authentication in their systems, encrypting data and performing emergency simulations to calibrate quick responses and minimize the impact in the face of possible attacks.

In a report also released last month, the European Court of Auditors cited that the level of cybersecurity of European Union (EU) bodies “in general is not compatible with the growing threats”, although it did not mention Russia in the document.

“Cyber ​​attacks can have significant political implications, damage the EU’s overall reputation and undermine trust in its institutions. The EU must step up its efforts to protect its own organizations,” argued Bettina Jakobsen, coordinator of the audit.

To increase this security, the auditors suggested increasing the budget of the bloc’s Computer Emergency Response Team and that this structure and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity prioritize EU bodies that have less experience in managing cybersecurity, among others. measures.

Finland fears interference in NATO debate

Altair Olivo Santin, a cybersecurity specialist and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), pointed out that, going beyond classic espionage, today it is possible to damage the enemy using technology and exploiting vulnerabilities completely remotely.

“It’s a quieter, harder-to-detect attack. To cause more damage, in the context of cyberwar, attempts are made to compromise systems with massive attacks that leave services unavailable. The other main weapon is doing data subtraction, something similar to the ‘classic’ but that happens in the virtual world,” he explained.

Santin highlighted the difficulty of tracking the origin of many of these attacks, which in some cases leads hackers to take advantage of the moment to take action. “There are, for example, many people who carry out attacks in the name of Anonymous, but who are not part of the group,” he said.

The expert explained that when “more technical” attacks occur, critical infrastructures such as airport systems and power plants are targeted, which has a great immediate impact on the targeted country.

“When there is a social engineering attack, what we saw in both Brexit and the 2016 US election [dois processos em que houve acusações de interferência russa]is another type of strategy, which does not cause this impact of stopping systems, but a social impact, from a management and strategic point of view”, argued Santin.

“In a war context, it is very likely that the attacks would be more at this level of infrastructure; to influence opinions, something that allows this manipulation is necessary, such as elections”, added the professor.

It is precisely this impact that Finland fears in the debate over NATO membership, which is at risk of being affected by “hybrid influence and illegal intelligence operations”, according to Supo.

“Finnish society as a whole must be prepared for various measures by Russia that seek to influence policy-making in Finland on the NATO issue. Public authorities must guarantee the conditions for a full and frank debate, without intimidation, and ensure that outsiders cannot influence the security policy decisions taken by Finland”, warned Antti Pelttari of Supo.