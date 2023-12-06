This Thursday marks two months of war. Israeli army troops are advancing throughout the Gaza Strip and hundreds of thousands of inhabitants wander from one place to another in search of refuge. They are harassed by the most intense bombings and fighting since the conflict began, in what the UN describes as “collective punishment” and an “apocalyptic” situation that facilitates war crimes. The occupation troops are pressing the accelerator, especially in the southern area, where they have surrounded Yahia Sinwar’s home in the town of Khan Yunis for the last few hours, according to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister. There is no evidence, however, that the top political official of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is there, but he is one of the pieces that Israel is most eager to hunt in the conflict.

In this period since October 7, one of the armies with the best technology in the world, which has lost 83 of its men, has killed more than 16,000 people and has destroyed a large part of the homes and infrastructure in the territory of Gaza, barely 365 square kilometers, but has not managed to capture or kill any of the top officials of Hamas, which led the attack that day that caused 1,200 deaths in Israel. “Yesterday (Tuesday) I said that our forces could reach any part of the Gaza Strip. Today they are surrounding Sinwar’s house. His house may not be his lair and he may escape, but it is only a matter of time before we catch him,” Netanyahu commented in a video message.

Some of the 138 hostages remaining in the hands of the Islamists could also be found in Khan Yunis, fifteen of them confirmed already dead. That remains one of the thorny issues for Israel’s authorities. Some of the hundred or so released during the week of truce along with relatives confronted Netanyahu on Tuesday, during a closed-door meeting. The meeting ended with shouts and with some of the attendees leaving the place before the event concluded, according to the local press. The president had just informed them that it was not possible to bring their relatives back at this time.

Meanwhile, the center and south of the Strip are the scene of intense bombings and ground fighting that make it difficult for the population to get to safety or face the pressing humanitarian crisis. A neighbor who prefers not to be identified and who lives in Rafah, on the border with Egypt and a few kilometers from Khan Yunis, has shared with EL PAÍS images of the displaced people improvising shelters in the street and parking lots with wooden slats, blankets and fabrics.

“They are pushing people towards Egypt so that the migration process can begin soon,” he says, referring to the idea expressed in some areas by the Israeli authorities regarding expelling the inhabitants of the Strip to the neighboring country, something to which Cairo flatly refuses. “We hope it doesn’t happen, we don’t want this,” adds that resident, who especially at night listens to the bombings that take place on Khan Younis amid a constant trickle of people from that town to Rafah, further south. “The Israeli army is already inside Khan Younis and we believe they will come to Rafah soon,” he fears.

“Civilians collectively punished”

“In these circumstances there is a very high risk of international crimes occurring,” denounced the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. The catalog of international crimes includes genocide, crimes against humanity, war and ethnic cleansing, among others. “My humanitarian colleagues have described the situation as apocalyptic,” added Türk, who has been waiting for almost two months for approval from Israel to visit the area, both that country and Palestine. He called for “urgent measures” to prevent “these crimes” and stressed that “civilians continue to be relentlessly bombed by Israel and collectively punished.”

At midday on Wednesday, the dead arriving in the last 24 hours at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir el Balah amounted to 73, and the injured to 123, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. Along with the message, the authorities of the Strip distributed images of victims of all ages, dead and alive together, accumulated on the floor of the hospital center.

“There are 700 admitted to the hospital and new patients are constantly arriving. We are running out of essential supplies to treat them,” said Marie-Aure Perreaut Revial, emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, through a statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Since the truce ended on December 1, this center has received between 150 and 200 war wounded every day. “Shortages of medicines and fuel could result in the hospital being unable to perform life-saving surgeries or intensive care. Without electricity, fans would stop working, blood donations would have to stop and sterilization of surgical instruments would be impossible,” adds the NGO, whose team resides in that Al Aqsa hospital. The Palestinian Red Crescent has its teams there working with the flashlights on their mobile phones.

Deir el Balah, a city located in the center of the Strip, between Gaza City, in the north, and Khan Yunis, in the south, has been one of the main targets of Israeli attacks in recent hours. On Tuesday afternoon, local reporters had already shown the horrendous images of a building shortly after a bombing in which residents were collecting the wounded with blankets in the middle of a scene of flames dotted with many bodies among the rubble.

Of a population of 2.3 million people, there are 1.2 million who have found protection in 156 facilities of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA). These are places that are overflowing, like other improvised shelters in which the population is trying to accommodate. Overcrowding results in the multiplication of infectious and respiratory diseases, scabies, diarrhea, which has risen to levels 40 or 50 times above normal, and even a case of jaundice, warned Richard Peeperkorn, of the World Health Organization. Health.

