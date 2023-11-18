Such a move could force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who headed south to escape the Israeli attack on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of the city of Khan Yunis, which has a population of more than 400,000, exacerbating the serious humanitarian crisis.

Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC on Friday: “We are asking people to move. I know it is not easy for many of them, but we do not want civilians to be caught in the crossfire.” “.

Israel has pledged to eliminate Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since the movement’s militants killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage in an attack on October 7, according to Israeli statistics.

Since then, Israel has bombed much of Gaza City and Dictad and ordered the evacuation of the entire northern half of the Strip, displacing about two-thirds of the Strip’s population of 2.3 million. Many of those who fled fear that their displacement will become permanent.

The health authorities in Gaza announced on Friday that the death toll had risen to more than 12,000 people, including 5,000 children.

The United Nations considers these figures reliable, although they are not updated regularly due to the difficulty of collecting information.

On Thursday night, Israel dropped leaflets on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis asking residents to evacuate to shelters, indicating that military operations there are imminent.