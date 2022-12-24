Not all writers can, or even want to, continue their work when friends and family are risking their lives against an invading army. Instead, they volunteer on the front lines, serve as cultural diplomats and they work to remove the squatters’ statues, museums, and street names.

Andriy Lyubka is an award-winning Ukrainian poet, essayist, and translator. The English translation of his debut novel, ‘Carbide’, which depicts the efforts of Transcarpathian smugglers to dig a tunnel connecting Ukraine to the European Union, was published in 2021 and made the long list for the World’s Best Literature Prize. EBRD of that year. This interview took place during the annual Meridian Czernowitz literary festival (this year simply called ‘Poetry Readings’) in Chernivtsi, the first event of its kind to take place since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How have your writing habits changed since the invasion began in February?

I must confess that I don’t want to write anything new during this time, be it an article or a novel. After the invasion started, I was very disappointed in what I had been doing beforehand. I did a lot to translate and promote the literature of the Balkan countries, especially Serbia, and I was constantly asked by newspapers throughout the region to give interviews, write essays, etc. But, after the invasion began, a lot of the press in Serbia turned pro-Russian. The discourse in Bosnia and Herzegovina was mixed, and in Croatia they acted as if they shouldn’t take sides. After that I understood that I did not want to continue writing and translating. He feels so removed from the real problems that surround us in Ukraine and from the people who need help.

Instead, I was immersed in volunteer work from the first days of the invasion. Many other writers continue their work and promote Ukrainian culture abroad. It is very important and I am proud to call them my partners. I know I’ll write again some day, too. But not now. I can’t get into the headspace needed to write. Even if I tried, my first instinct would be to check the news or make sure my friends serving on the front lines are still alive.

Recently, the monument to the Red Army soldier in the city center of Chernivtsi was removed, something that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. A Pushkin statue was also removed in Mukachevo. It seems to me that many Westerners do not understand this, what do you think?



My position regarding the removal of statues and the changing of street names has been based on the understanding that we are not against Russian culture.

I was one of the people who advocated for the change of street names in Uzhhorod in March. Uzhhorod is quite a small city, and yet we had 56 street names dedicated to Russian scientists, writers, military figures, etc. It’s crazy. Uzhhorod was never part of the Russian Empire and became part of the Soviet Union only after World War II. That’s a relatively short period of time, all things considered; however, these traces of Russian culture remained. It didn’t make much sense to me that after 30 years of Ukrainian independence and eight years of war with Russia, we still have all these street names and monuments.

Unfortunately, a lot of people were against doing anything about it. “What did Pushkin or Turgenev do to you?” they asked me. Or they said it was too bureaucratic, because a lot of people would have to change their documents. We could think of such things only after the war. But then we found out about the war crimes of the Russian invaders in the kyiv region, and people stopped objecting. Everything was done very humanely. Pushkin’s statue in Mukachevo was transferred to a history museum; we do not destroy it. My position regarding the removal of statues and the changing of street names has been based on the understanding that we are not against Russian culture. Nor do we approach this as literary critics who claim that Pushkin or Turgenev were bad writers. What we are doing now is cleaning up our cities.

You have to understand that it was very important for the Russians to erect monuments to Pushkin and other cultural figures in cities like Uzhhorod or Mukachevo because it was the western edge of the Soviet Empire. They could boast that Pushkin’s reach stretched from Uzhhorod to Vladivostok. But it was not about Pushkin as a poet. I’m not sure Putin or his gang of assassins are that familiar with Pushkin’s poetry or any other Russian literary classic, for that matter. So once again I must stress that we are not against Russian culture. But it is very difficult to walk down Dostoevsky or Pushkin street knowing what happened in Bucha. Imagine looking at those street signs while wondering if your friend or family member fighting on the front lines is still alive. It is, as you mentioned, a form of cognitive dissonance. In this peaceful western part of Ukraine, we don’t have to worry about missile attacks that often, so this is one of the things we can do to help. There are many fronts in this fight for independence, and we want to participate.

Following on from this topic, what is your opinion on the call made by many Ukrainians to suspend cooperation with Russian artists in wartime? Do you see a situation in the future where Ukrainian and Russian authors can share the same stage again?



Personally, I can’t do this, not in wartime. But I am sure that in the future, the organizers of literary festivals will continue to try to invite Ukrainian and Russian authors together. I don’t care about the culture wars the so-called ‘good Russians’ have been waging. Absolutely. I saw the outrage online after Shishkin’s article, but I didn’t read it. It is very far from the real problems. I do not have time for that. The so-called good Russians are trying to create an image for themselves as war victims whose suffering is on the same level as ours. At the same time, they have always received a lot of institutional support from the West in the form of scholarships, academic positions, etc., simply because they are anti-Putin. A lot of time and resources have been spent accommodating them. I believe that if literary festivals, residences and other institutions want to promote Ukrainian culture and invite Ukrainian authors to participate in their events, they can do so without inviting Russians to sit next to us, especially while Ukrainians are still dying from bomb attacks. Russian missiles.

After the war, we will all have to do our part to decolonize the discourse surrounding the region. For example, Slavic Studies programs at universities have long been dominated by Russian academic thought. Other Slavic cultures – Czechs, Poles, Slovaks, Ukrainians, etc. – exist for them in the shadow of ‘great’ Russia. Everything Russian for me these days is unpleasant. I can’t stand listening to songs in Russian, for example, even by Ukrainian artists. I know Russian literature very well, but it is difficult for me to read something, even if it is anti-Russian. I do everything possible to make sure that this language is no longer a part of my life. How come I, a Ukrainian from Uzhhorod, grew up fluent in Russian, even though I have no Russian relatives? At the same time, it is impossible to cut ties irrevocably.

Let me give you an example. There is currently an ongoing debate about what to do with the Bulgakov Museum in kyiv. Some people want to get rid of him because they say Bulgakov was xenophobic towards the Ukrainian people and therefore doesn’t deserve a place in our culture, while others advocate a different approach to portraying his ties to Ukraine. There is still no common consensus on the subject. I think it is part of the broader process of decolonization. In order to live normally, we Ukrainians have to find some systemic solution to such questions. It is impossible to deal with museums, street names, etc., in a purely emotional way. And we will see the results of our efforts only in the next generation. My hope is that my little daughter grows up to be fluent in other languages, not Russian.

I was recently thinking about an interview I did with Yuri Andrukhovych in which he said that Ukrainian writers, well, writers in general, should not be considered diplomats. They are writers first and foremost. Anything else is secondary. Do you think that this is a tenable position in the context of total war?



Our first objective as writers should always be to write good texts. That has not changed. Unfortunately, here in the Ukraine, writers are also forced to take on this strange role of “conscience of the nation”. In our country, especially before the war, people tended not to trust politicians. So writers and other cultural figures were seen as more trustworthy. When Ukrainian newspapers conduct interviews with writers, for example, it is common for them to ask us questions about politics or the economy. Meanwhile, foreign journalists ask us questions centered on style and form. To them, we are just writers. With the Russian invasion, everything became even more political. Ukrainian writers continue to play this role of cultural diplomats, but not willingly. We prefer to focus on creating art.

But, I think we do pretty well. Before the invasion, Ukraine was even able to establish some state institutions that support translation and other cultural projects. One immediate result of this was that we had worldwide support after the invasion, because many people had had the opportunity to discover that the Ukrainian culture exists, that it is quite rich and diverse, and that we are not bloodthirsty Nazis, as the Russians would like everyone to believe. In this sense, cultural diplomacy can be very useful and effective.

The world has been hit with images of the front lines, but no one who is not there can really understand what it is like. Could you share some lasting impressions of what you saw?



The men and women on the front lines have had to put their lives on hold. It is not an easy existence. With that in mind, it’s always very moving to see how they try to create some kind of comfort for themselves despite the circumstances. As a writer, I’m interested in very human things, like how they make their favorite coffee or how they spend time in the trenches when they’re not fighting. I also saw a small art exhibit of drawings by soldiers’ children. Those little pieces of paper are not just souvenirs, but symbols of what they are fighting for. When we’re hauling packages from their families and sitting down and eating with these guys, discussing what’s going on in their hometowns, it’s all pretty overwhelming. A grown man could cry.

KATE TSURKAN

