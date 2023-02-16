BRUSSELS — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest challenge to European security since the end of the Cold War, but Europeans have missed an opportunity to bolster their own defense, experts say. Instead, the war has reinforced Europe’s military dependence on the United States.

Washington, they say, led the response to the war, rallied allies, organized military aid to Ukraine, and provided most of the equipment and intelligence. Its indispensable role was made clear in the recent decision to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine and allow others to do so — a step German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to take, despite strong pressure from Poland and Britain, unless the United States United will provide some of their modern tanks.

American leadership “has almost been too successful for its own good, leaving Europeans with no incentive to develop leadership on their own,” said Liana Fix, a German analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. “The perception is that there is no true leader in the European Union and that the United States is paternalizing with Brussels. This is a problem that could end up costing the United States.” And the Europeans too.

European Union leaders visited the Ukrainian capital kyiv on February 3, but offered President Volodymyr Zelensky little more than promises that his embattled country could one day join the bloc.

The European Union has responded to the invasion with sanctions against Russia, financial aid and a fund — now 3.6 billion euros, or about $3.9 billion — to reimburse members for their military contributions. Total military contributions to Ukraine from members are estimated at €12 billion and general assistance at almost €50 billion.

But French President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of “strategic autonomy” — for the European Union to be a military power that can act independently of the United States — has not been realized. One reason, experts say, is that the members disagree on how the war should end and on their relationship with Russia and its president, Vladimir V. Putin.

Central and Eastern Europeans, along with the Baltic nations and Britain, have worked to keep the United States involved in European security and in the NATO alliance. For them, the US nuclear umbrella is essential to deter a Russia that they saw as a greater threat than Germany, France, Spain and Italy did.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO secretary general, said Macron “has undermined his own idea of ​​European autonomy” by arguing that a new European security order must include Russia and that Putin must not be humiliated. That “created suspicion in Eastern Europe and made it more or less impossible for Macron to build momentum behind his idea of ​​European autonomy,” he said.

The European dream was to have two collective pillars, one fiscal and one defense, said Guntram Wolff, director of the German Council on Foreign Relations. Germany would anchor the first and France the second. “But the Ukraine war radically altered European security, and central and eastern Europeans immediately understood that they need the United States for their security, and Germany quickly decided the same thing,” he said.

European countries have tried to catch up on the necessary defense investment, but in a piecemeal way. That inevitably meant buying readily available equipment, mostly American, not European, weaponry. Germany riled France by immediately buying American F-35 fighter jets. And concerned about its vulnerability to Russian nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad, Berlin surprised Paris by proposing a “European Sky Shield Initiative,” an air defense system and anti-missile, in cooperation with 13 NATO allies and Finland, and also with Sweden, which would mainly use existing American and Israeli technology. France was not one of the countries involved. It also hurt that Scholz has relented in providing tanks to the Ukraine only with the Americans.

“It shows that Europeans in the end do not trust each other, and for central and eastern Europeans, trust and credibility are gone,” Fix said, adding that, at the same time, both Germany and France think that central Europeans US and Eastern countries underestimate the risk of Russian escalation and need Washington to contain them.

“So everyone is looking at Washington as the main arbiter and not at each other,” he said.

By: STEVEN ERLANGER