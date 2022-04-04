The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having direct implications for the Spanish economy. Not only because of the rise in prices, but also in employment and company billing. This is revealed by the Economic Bulletin of the Bank of Spain published this Monday referring to the first quarter of the year.

According to the data of this survey carried out as of February 23 -it therefore takes into account the effects of the war, which began a day later-, business activity has moderated, although with a “transitional nature”, despite the increase in the cost of the costs of raw materials and the persistence of supply difficulties that companies have been dragging since the beginning of the year.

Thus, there has been an increase in the percentage of companies that have reduced their turnover to 26.4%, almost four points more than in the previous quarter. Thus, one in four Spanish companies has suffered the impact of the war in Ukraine on its accounts, above all due to the rise in energy prices. In addition, those that have increased their billing are reduced by 8 points to stand at 27% of the total. “The companies surveyed declare a deterioration in their turnover in the first quarter compared to the previous one, although they expect a recovery in the second,” says the Bank of Spain.

By sectors, the worst unemployed were services and construction, with falls that went from 7% to 17% compared to the last quarter of 2021; while those that best withstood the crisis were agriculture and industry, with decreases that did not reach 4%.

But the short-term outlook is optimistic. The companies surveyed anticipate a “significant improvement” in the second quarter, which the Bank of Spain interprets as a “fundamentally transitory” effect of the consequences of the war at first. Of course, in terms of price increases, they consider that there will be “a certain degree of persistence” of inflationary tensions during this year. The Bank of Spain considers that the price tensions of the intermediate consumption of the companies would be transferring “partially” to the sale prices.

Regarding employment, it moderated at the beginning of the year. Although it continued to grow, it did so with less intensity than in previous quarters. Compared to the pre-pandemic level, companies declare that employment is 2.7% lower, while turnover is still 4.8% lower.