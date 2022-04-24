in all Europe, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stimulated a rethinking of virtually every dimension of security, from defense to energy. The likely impact of the war on security in East Asia, especially Taiwan and Japan, has received far less attention. But the transformation that lies ahead may be just as profound.

(Also read: Ukraine announces new attempt to evacuate civilians in Mariupol).

The Ukraine war, though distant, poses a substantial risk to East Asia. China is closely watching the conflict, and the West’s response. If Russia pays a high price for its actions, with sanctions (which Japan has also imposed) lasting long enough to decimate its economy, China may be discouraged from taking military action against Taiwan, at least until it can ensure that its economy be well protected.

However, if Russia gets its way and pays a low price, China could be emboldened to increase its pressure on Taiwan, and even invade the island as soon as possible. If it does, Japan may well be drawn into the conflict, because its Senkaku Islands, over which China has claimed sovereignty since the 1970s, are less than 140 miles from Taiwan.

(You can read: Russia, accused of ‘war crimes’, goes for the Ukrainian east and south).

As former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted last December, “an emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance”. But the US response to the Ukraine war has suggested to many Japanese that this alliance may need to be strengthened, and that Japan should not rely solely on the United States for its security.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that “Donbas is Russia’s main target.”

Reviewing MacArthur

This implies a reconsideration of some of the basic principles of Japanese security, beginning with its pacifist constitution. Drafted under the supervision of US General Douglas MacArthur during the Allied occupation of Japan after World War IIJapan’s constitution was intended to ensure that the country would never again pose a threat to others.

Japan’s post-war pacifism is enshrined in Article 9: “Sincerely aspiring to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes.

Article 9 was interpreted somewhat loosely during the Korean War, in order to give Japan some self-defense capability. In 1954, limited land, sea and air forces were established under the new Law of self defense forces.

However, Japan’s constitution fundamentally assumes that the threats to the country are not great enough to require a significant military capability. As its preamble says, “We, the Japanese people, wish for peace forever and are keenly aware of the high ideals that control human relations, and we have decided to preserve our security and existence, trusting in the justice and faith of the peace-loving peoples of the world.”

(It may interest you: Johnson estimates that the war in Ukraine may last until the end of 2023).

In other words, if Japan remained demilitarized, other countries would not be threatened by it, nor would they attack it. Many on Japan’s left have often echoed this logic, arguing that demilitarization and neutrality is a formula for peace.

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Putin struck a chord

But as the war in Ukraine shows, not all the peoples of the world – or, at least, their leaders – are “peace lovers”. Beyond relentlessly bombing civilian areas, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinannounced early in the conflict that he had placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert.

This statement put much of the world on edge, but it struck a particularly deep chord in Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks. Japan has long opposed the existence of any nuclear weapons. But more and more countries have been developing them. One such country, North Korea, has also routinely tested missiles that often land in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and, since 1994, has lacked a nuclear deterrent of its own. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden has made it clear that he is not willing to risk a direct military clash with Russia by adopting measures such as a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This has raised fears that if Japan were to be attacked by a nuclear power, be it Russia, China or North Korea, the United States would also refuse to defend it.

Yes, the United States has agreed to do so under the US-Japan security treaty; but Japan cannot know whether and to what extent the United States will honor that commitment until it may already be too late.

Ukrainian servicemen at their positions not far from Kyiv (kyiv), Ukraine, March 30, 2022.

momentous turn

With this in mind, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is seeking to amend the constitution to explicitly mention Japan’s right to self-defense law and recognize its self-defense forces. Even moderate Prime Minister Fumio Kishida supports the amendment, saying he will press the Diet to discuss it.

Besides, some Japanese, notably Abe, have advocated an expansion of the US-U.S. security treaty and Japan to include a nuclear sharing agreement, as exists within NATO. For a country that promised more than half a century ago never to produce, possess or harbor nuclear weapons, this is a highly contentious proposal. In the 1970s, it would have caused a firestorm of criticism. But while Kishida has said his government has no plans to reconsider Japan’s stance on nuclear weapons, some LDP politicians are now receptive to such discussion.

(Read: The future of the war in Ukraine ‘depends on the fate of Mariupol’).

The evolution of this debate will depend significantly on the costs that the world imposes on Russia. If Putin gets away with his aggression in Ukraine, securing concessions without paying a heavy and prolonged economic price, Japan will be motivated to take more radical steps to ensure its security. In this sense, the West’s commitment to sanctions has important implications for Asian stability.

TAKATOSHI ITO

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

TOKYO

Former Japanese Vice Minister of Finance, Professor at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, and Senior Lecturer at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.

More news in depth

-What does it mean that Colombia has the status of an extra-NATO ally?