Miles of trenches with exhausted soldiers, deafening noise, dismembered bodies around craters, constant artillery fire, dead and more dead. In a World War I scenario, Russian and Ukrainian troops fight for every inch of land in the Donbas region, with countless casualties on both sides. After almost a year of confrontations, the calamitous lightning operation launched by the Kremlin last February has resulted in a war of attrition, with stagnant positions, in which artillery reigns supreme. The Ukrainian army fires some 5,000 shells a day to prevent the enemy advance: an unsustainable rate in the long term, which has left the arsenals of the West low, unable to find a quick solution.

After the approval a few weeks ago of sending battle tanks, and in the middle of the debate on the possible delivery of fighters, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, acknowledged a few days ago what many analysts have been warning for months: the Ukrainian army needs artillery ammunition urgently and the allies no longer have anywhere to look for it. “Ukraine consumes ammunition at a much higher rate than we are capable of producing it. And this puts a lot of pressure on our arms industries,” the Norwegian said Tuesday in Brussels. This Saturday, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, picked up the gauntlet during her speech at the Munich Security Conference: she proposed an initiative at a European level that, through a planned scheme of joint purchases, facilitates the expansion of industrial production capacity.

At the same time that Western countries try to speed up the shipment of new weapons to kyiv, they are looking for ways to replenish arsenals that have been left below the minimum. “It has reacted very late. Plans to increase production should be in the works for months,” says Moshes Arkady, director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. The priority for the allies is the manufacture of projectiles of a caliber of 155 mm, the NATO standard. Stoltenberg acknowledged that the orders for this type of weapon that are made now will take approximately two and a half years to be ready. Some Alliance members have donated so much materiel to Ukraine that, for example, Denmark no longer has any French-made Caesar artillery guns, and not a single 155mm howitzer remains in Estonian arsenals.

More information

Along the almost 1,000 kilometers of front line that runs through southern and eastern Ukraine, the Kiev army fires, according to estimates by various Western intelligence services, between 30,000 and 40,000 heavy artillery shells every week, an amount of the currently lacking in several NATO members. Of the more than a million shells the United States has supplied to Ukraine, almost half came from its arsenals in Israel and South Korea, a move that has angered two of its main allies. Before the invasion of Ukraine, the US produced 14,400 heavy artillery shells per month. Kiev’s needs led the Pentagon to triple production targets in September, and double them again a few weeks ago: in less than two years manufacturing will increase to more than 90,000 rounds per month, a production level unmatched since the Korean War. (1950-1953). Washington has also reached an agreement with Seoul to buy 100,000 South Korean shells, and has avoided commenting on the number of 155mm howitzers it still has in its reserves.

Projectiles of a caliber of 155 mm, Thursday at a factory in Scranton (Pennsylvania). BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Not only the United States has donated 155-millimeter shells; Germany, Canada, Italy, Norway or Estonia too. France and Australia signed an agreement at the end of January for the joint production of “thousands” of projectiles of this caliber and to send them to Ukraine, with the first delivery expected before the summer. The British government has been in negotiations for months with BAE Systems —the largest military contractor in all of Europe— to exponentially increase production. And the Slovakian HVS Holding has announced that it will multiply its production of 155-mm howitzers fivefold. Even so, it does not seem feasible for it to reach Ukraine as much and as fast as it needs.

“Since 1991 (the end of the Cold War), many mistakes were made in the West in terms of defense,” Arkady considers. “They focused on their idea of ​​the postmodern world, they became convinced that a conventional war would never take place in Europe again,” he continues. In recent decades, allies have focused their investments in weapons to combat terrorism and fight insurgencies, such as the Taliban in Afghanistan, where NATO troops used an average of 300 heavy artillery shells a day. The goal was the development of weapons of maximum precision to be operated from a distance or by small and mobile ground groups, not the tons of shells that are so badly needed now.

Government commitment

“There is no quick fix for this problem,” summarizes Trevor Taylor, a researcher at the British analysis house Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) specializing in the defense industry. “The production of this type of weapon cannot be multiplied overnight. Its manufacture is dangerous, there are certain essential materials and components that have very few suppliers in Europe, and quality controls are very strict”, the expert develops. Western arms companies lack the personnel, facilities, and materials necessary to push the production of 155-millimeter projectiles up to speed, and they demand a commitment from governments to sign long-term agreements that allow the essential investment to meet the increase in demand.

The defense ministers of the NATO countries met this week in Brussels to try to reverse the situation as soon as possible. The issue has also been one of the main ones in the first two days of the Munich Security Conference. “Now is the time to speed up the production of standardized products, which Ukraine desperately needs, including ammunition,” Von der Leyen said this Saturday in the Bavarian capital. The Commission President stated that she wants the European Peace Mechanism to be used to finance the supply of weapons by Member States to Ukraine. “We have brought together the European defense industry and we have asked what they need to expand the manufacturing capacity of standardized products”, informed the community leader. “What we have to do is similar to the pandemic. We can think about early acquisition contracts that can give the industry the possibility to invest in production lines now”, she underlined. Sitting next to her on the same panel, Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, agreed on the “need to scale up arms and ammunition production very quickly,” she reports. Andrea Rizzi.

As indispensable as shells for heavy artillery is ammunition for anti-aircraft defense. “Both militaries have been able to nullify the power of enemy aircraft,” explains Mark Cancian, a retired US colonel and researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Ukraine needs missiles to keep Russian fighter jets off the front lines and to intercept some of the Iranian-made drones and rockets Moscow uses to attack energy infrastructure. “As long as the front lines remain stalemate and Russia does not dominate the airspace, artillery will be the primary weapon,” Cancian considers.

Members of the Ukrainian emergency services recover the remains of a Russian-launched missile compatible with S-300 air defense systems, in Kharkiv on Friday. VADIM GHIRDA (AP)

Faced with difficulties in supplying Ukraine with as many 155mm shells as it needs, NATO members are also exhausting all options to hoard the remaining Soviet-caliber material. The Eastern European allies have already handed over all the ammunition of Cold War-designed weaponry left in their arsenals. And some countries have bought these types of projectiles – which Ukrainian soldiers know how to use and which are compatible with the weapons they have had for decades – wherever they can find them, including in Pakistan.

The Ukrainian army has burned so much artillery in recent months that a third of the heavy guns delivered by the West are already unusable or in need of repair. With so many artillery pieces out of order and ammunition in short supply, the Pentagon urges Ukraine to reduce its use. US Defense Secretary Henry Lloyd Austin declared this week in Brussels that they are working to train Ukrainian troops in tactics to stop the enemy advance without using so much artillery. Arkady, however, believes that the only way to keep Russian troops at bay with less use of ammunition would be with the advent of “new types of weaponry, mainly fighter jets.”

Ammo issues are not exclusive to Western allies. Russia, which by European estimates fires more than twice as many shells each day as Ukraine, is also having serious problems keeping up with its attacks. Some of the shells it has launched recently were made more than 40 years ago.

The Pentagon reported in September that North Korea was selling howitzers to Russia, and Belarus and Iran, two of Moscow’s main allies, have signed an agreement to jointly manufacture heavy artillery. “Using old material and without the necessary controls and tests means less effectiveness for the Russian army in its attacks and a clear risk for its soldiers,” Taylor details. Production in Russia has also gone full throttle. The Ministry of Defense has announced that its ammunition purchases doubled last year, and armaments factories remained at full capacity over the Christmas holidays.

Western secret services believe that both Moscow and kyiv are preparing a major offensive in the coming months. The ammunition available and the proper functioning of the logistics will be essential to break the enemy lines. The outcome and duration of the war will largely depend on how much artillery each army has.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.