A joint statement issued by 11 international relief organizations stated that there are about 27 million people suffering from hunger in West Africa, and this number may rise to 38 million people by next June, an increase of up to 40% over last year, an unprecedented rise in the number People who are deficient in nutrients.

West Africa witnessed a wave of floods in addition to severe droughts due to the effects of climate change, which made agriculture more difficult in this region, as well as armed conflicts in large parts of West African countries, including parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Nigeria. Which is facing violence by terrorist groups affiliated with the two organizations (Al-Qaeda and ISIS), which forced millions of people to leave their lands.

For his part, Roman Nebe, a political analyst from Burkina Faso, told Sky News Arabia that the matter did not amount to an unprecedented catastrophe, and we cannot predict the future, but the biggest crisis remains the continuation of the war in Ukraine for a longer period, especially Most of the wheat grain consumed in West African countries comes from Russia and Ukraine.

In a related context, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that six West African countries import between 30 and 50% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, warning that the Ukraine war also risks redirecting much-needed funds away from the region.

This comes at a time when the West African Food Crises Prevention Network confirmed that cereal production in this region decreased during 2021/2022 by 39% year on year in Niger, and also decreased by 15% in Mali, which is experiencing Political conflicts and war between the army and armed groups.

The network explained that the disruption of trade due to the war in the hands of Russia and Ukraine contributed significantly to the rise in food prices globally, not only in West Africa, noting that what makes the crisis more difficult is the closure of the borders due to the “Corona” virus, which also had a negative impact on the country. trade movement.

For her part, Dawalak Sidi, the regional director of Oxfam for West and Central Africa, said that the new conflict between Russia and Ukraine has worsened the situation in West Africa, and that the climate crisis in this region has caused an increase in the number of displaced people and deserted lands, in addition to to the conflicts in the region.

The crisis of the Russian war on Ukraine comes at a time when the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa are suffering from a drought crisis and a shortage of water resources, which is causing tens of millions of people in this region to fall under the threat of starvation.

Reports indicate that the repercussions of climate change in Africa are exposing it to risks affecting water resources, exacerbating the phenomenon of internal displacement, and increasing tension between herders and farmers on the savannah lines, leading to armed conflicts in Sudan, Nigeria and Mali.

Studies on the repercussions of climate change also confirm that countries such as Guinea, Gambia, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Congo, as well as Tunisia, Tanzania, and Comoros are exposed to great dangers by 2050, due to coastal erosion and sea level rise.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned of the major food crisis currently afflicting Africa, but “no one notices” because of the war in Ukraine.

“This is a catastrophe that goes largely unnoticed,” Dominic Stillhart, director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told a press conference in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “Millions of families are starving and children are dying from malnutrition.”

Stillhart added that concern over the “terrible” fate of Ukrainians “should not prevent the world from seeing other crises.”