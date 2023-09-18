The war in Ukraine continues to aggravate the human rights situation in Russiawith more cuts to the fundamental rights of its citizens, who are persecuted if they show any type of opinion different from that of the government and have no one to turn to to defend them, with justice and the free press shackled.

The UN rapporteur designated to monitor the situation in Ukraine, Mariana Katzarova, said this Monday that the severity and number of sentences for political reasons have continued to increase in recent months. and that no one can dare to deviate from the official discourse, under the risk of being arbitrarily detained, tortured and then punished with several years in prison.

Punishment for anyone who dissents

Katzarova offered in a presentation she made before the UN Human Rights Council, figures that reflect how the situation is worsening in Russia, where until last July 649 organizations and individuals have been considered “foreign agents” (supposedly serving foreign interests), an increase of 134 in the last half year.

In less publicized cases than those of well-known opponents, at least 185 people were accused of having violated a new law on the dissemination of information harmful to the Russian armed forces, including university student Dimitri Ivanov for creating an anti-war channel on the platform Telegram messaging service and for this he received more than eight years in prison.

The UN rapporteur also denounced that “an increasingly homophobic society is being created.”where non-heterosexual people can be falsely accused of criminal activity by public agents.

The right to information is sinking

Katzarova’s estimates indicate that at least 1,000 journalists were forced into exile in 2022 alone and that about 4,900 websites were closed every week.

According to data contained in the report that the rapporteur has presented to the Human Rights Council -based on an independent monitoring project called Roskomsvoboda-, in the first six months of the war against Ukraine the possibility of publishing information about the conflict on 7,000 websites.

Likewise, publications were removed from more than 190,000 Internet pages.

“The vacuum left by censorship and the suppression of independent media has been replaced by state disinformation and pro-war propaganda,” he denounced.

Objection to going to war

Katzarova’s report also addresses the situation in the military service, in which reservists have been denied the right to conscientious objection and which has allowed many men to be mobilized “by deception, the use of force or taking advantage of their vulnerability”.

Those who have refused to fight have been sent to “mobilized” detention centers in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

There they have been threatened with execution and violence if they did not return to the battle front.

Regarding the mercenaries, the rapporteur mentions that the Wagner Group managed to recruit some 40,000 prisoners.

Katzarova, who has been denied any collaboration in her investigations by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called on the Russian authorities to release all political detainees, to repeal the law on foreign agents, to stop using anti-terrorist laws against peaceful dissidents and allow the independent Russian press to work in the country again.

