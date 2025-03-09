Almost 1,600 square kilometers of forests in Ukraine were destroyed between 2022 and 2023 coinciding with the first two years of the war after the invasion of Russia, and the magnitude of this devastation, together with its environmental, social and economic consequences, is difficult to quantify.

This is the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers from Caquia and Italy, and Published in the magazine ‘Global Ecology and Conservation’.

The analysis is based on the Combination of satellite images of the areas affected by the conflict with an artificial intelligence system based on automatic learning.

“In addition to the terrible loss of lives, the war in Ukraine has also caused serious environmental damage, starting with the destruction of vast forest areas “according to Roberto Cazzolla Gatti, professor of the Department of Biological, Geological and Environmental Sciences of the University of Bologna (Italy), which adds: “The damage to biodiversity and ecosystem processes, such as water filtration, soil formation and climate regulation, is difficult to quantify.”

Regions

According to the analysis system developed by the researchers, Ukraine lost 808 square kilometers of forest in 2022 and 772 square kilometers in 2023mainly in regions devastated by war: 180 square kilometers in the Donetsk region, 181 in Járkov, 214 in Jersón, 268 in that of kyiv and 195 in Lugansk’s.

Fires are the main cause of forest lossaccording to researchers. In March 2022, for example, numerous fires were detected in the Jersón region and Russian troops tried to prevent attempts to extinction the flames.

Another case is the valuable focus of biodiversity of Cape Kinburn, in the southern part of the Nikolaev region, where it is estimated that the fires destroyed between 20% and 30% of the areawhich is now occupied by the Russian army.

“When the war ends, Strong and effective environmental policies will be necessary To stop the loss of biodiversity, promote reforestation and restore ecosystems, “adds Cazzolla Gatti.

This researcher indicates that “reforested areas can contribute to Creation of ecological humanitarian corridors and support demilitarization, creating damping areas to build and preserve peace. “