The draft of the Russian public budget for 2024 has given a glimpse of Vladimir Putin’s intentions in the short term: an economy totally focused on prolonging the war against Ukraine for at least one more year and the attempt to maintain social peace until the presidential elections in March. The Kremlin has few cards to meet these objectives, which are based on an increase in military spending, an idyllic forecast of income and an exploitation of resources that threatens to impoverish Russian households in a scenario of an uncertain future.

The war runs through the accounts and reveals its impact in different chapters, such as demographic forecasts. Thus, Moscow admits that the birth rate is sinking to figures even lower than those recorded after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of death and disability certificates are issued for combatants in the war in Ukraine.

With an economy scarred by war and sanctions, the number of births has fallen this year to the threshold that Putin found when he was named successor by Boris Yeltsin in 1999, but it will be even worse in the next three years. According to the Russian Social Fund, 1.24 million people will be born in 2023, a figure that will drop to 1.17 million in 2024; 1.15 million in 2025 and 1.14 million in 2026. As a comparison, in the ninetiesremembered by Russians as a catastrophic time, birth rates plummeted from about two million births before the dissolution of the USSR to about 1.3 million births annually, except in 1999, when the consequences of the crisis were felt. 1998 ruble.

Added to this is that the country faces a war of attrition just after overcoming a coronavirus pandemic in which excess mortality exceeded one million people between 2020 and 2021. Now, death stalks the youngest population (in principle , the most prone to birth rates) due to the war. Thus, in September the Russian Ministry of Employment had 230,000 certificates issued “for relatives of a disabled or deceased war veteran”, and in May it approved the issuance of another 23,716 documents, according to the contracts to the companies in charge of this processing to which it had access. the newspaper Viortska. As a comparison, last year it only requested 5,777 certificates.

Margin for a new mobilization

Military spending – 10.8 trillion rubles, about 103 billion euros in the current devaluation – will exceed for the first time in recent Russian history the amounts allocated to social policies – 7.5 trillion rubles – including pensions and benefits. Thus, the item most linked to the war will rise from 3.9% to 6% of GDP, the highest figure in the country’s recent history.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

However, this does not mean that Russia will have many more weapons than now. The Russian war industry has been working at maximum capacity for a year with three shifts a day and the new funds only reflect the current situation. Military spending planned for 2024 is equivalent to 29.5% of the total budget. If compared with 2023, the forecast was to spend 17.1% of the total this year on “national defense”, but several documents that the Reuters agency had access to in August revealed that actual spending already exceeded that objective in the first half of the year and could reach a third of the total budget by the end of 2023, about 9.7 trillion rubles.

“This record military spending indicates that the war will continue in 2024 and, if it moves from a hot phase to a less intense one or even freezes, then the industry will work to replenish spent arsenals,” Carnegie Center analysts Alexandra Prokopenko and Pável Luzin remark in your analysis The cannons are the most important thing: what the 2024 budget draft says about the Kremlin’s priorities. “In addition, the budgetary parameters allow for a new partial, and even general, mobilization, with the country under martial law if the Kremlin considers it necessary to escalate the conflict.”

The Russian Government is clear about its priorities. “We need this money to solve our most important task today: ensuring victory,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov remarked this week during the processing of the budgets in Parliament.

“We are implementing a budget policy based on quite favorable macroeconomic conditions, although we must be prepared for different scenarios,” Siluanov admitted, however. Thus, the Government predicts on paper that its income will increase by more than a third next year, up to 35 trillion rubles. Of them, 11.5 billion will come from the sale of oil and gas despite the sanctions. In fact, it estimates that it will earn 71.3 dollars for each barrel of Urals sold – more than 90 dollars if Brent is taken into account as a reference – compared to the limit of 60 dollars now imposed by the West on Russian oil.

“The artificial adjustment of the oil market is not sustainable, a price correction will eventually arrive in 2024. Our estimate is $75,” predicts the Swiss investment bank Julius Baer. Bank of America, for its part, maintains its forecast at $90 a barrel, although in its latest reports it sees a possible price drop if sanctions on Venezuela are lifted or Asian economies slow down.

Likewise, the Kremlin has prepared its budgets with an exchange rate of 90.1 rubles per dollar compared to the current 100. Analysts have serious doubts about the future strength of the Russian currency due to the huge demand for euros and dollars that is causing capital flight from the country.

“The revenue forecast seems overestimated and unrealistic. If oil prices suddenly collapse (for example, due to economic problems in China) or if the West increases sanctions pressure, these revenues will not arrive,” the Carnegie analysts add.

The cost of the war will fall on the shoulders of citizens, to whom companies are passing on the increased costs. The restaurant sector, for example, has announced a 20% increase in its prices in autumn.

Social snip

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assured this Thursday during the annual meeting of the Valdai Club, the think tank international Kremlin, that Moscow has not left aside social programs. “It is not true what they say about us spending a lot of money on cannons and forgetting about butter. All the announced development plans, our strategic objectives and all the social obligations assumed by the State with the population are being fully fulfilled,” said the leader.

However, Moscow has applied the scissors to many social programs. For example, the fund to relocate half a million Russians from “uninhabitable housing” will be reduced by 60% next year. In addition, allocations to build new public housing and to renew water facilities will be cut by 12% and 11%, respectively.

Where the Government will not skimp is in the employment of prisoners, a sector from which it expects to earn 58% more next year in taxes. Huge corporations such as Russian Railways and the country’s largest tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, have inmates in their facilities.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.