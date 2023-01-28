An analysis of the “Spire Global” website, tracking the movement of about 3 thousand ships from Russian ports before and after the war, shows the changing map of the oil trade.

This sea line shows in 2021, that is, before the war, a strong movement of ships departed from the Russian Baltic ports towards buyers in Scandinavia, Britain and the Netherlands, and ships often unload their cargo in Rotterdam, one of the largest oil centers in the world.

After the beginning of the war, the movement of ships in the Atlantic Ocean also decreased, especially after the United States prevented Russian oil shipments.

This prompted Russia to redirect many shipments through the Mediterranean Sea and the Suez Canal towards countries in Asia, which led to a significant increase in general shipping costs.

The Arabian Sea region also witnessed an increase in the movement of ships after the outbreak of the war, as the data shows the movement of large ships crossing the Arabian Sea and heading mostly towards India, which has significantly increased its purchase of Russian oil.

Shipments from Russia’s eastern ports to China also grew larger.

Some observers believe that China buys Russian crude at the lowest possible price, before refining it and selling its products to other markets.