More than eight million Hungarians could go to the polls next Sunday to decide whether Viktor Orbán will continue to head the country’s government, a position he has held since 2010. The election is seen as a possible cleavage point in different aspects. Against him and his conservative party, Fidesz, is a mega-coalition of opposition that unites from other conservatives to social democrats, including liberals and greens. The question is, does the opposition have any chance of victory?

As we explained here in our space in October 2021, Viktor Orbán has been the Hungarian president since 2010, another first stint in power between 1998 and 2020, totaling almost fifteen years at the head of the government of his country. He has also been the leader of his party, Fidesz, since 1993 almost uninterruptedly, save for a hiatus between 2000 and 2003, for a total of twenty-five years as the party’s bigwig, which, under Orbán, moved up the spectrum. political. Originally a center-right liberal party, today the party is conservative and nationalist, with a populist and Eurosceptic discourse.

The United Opposition is made up of ten parties with only two flags in common: pro-European Union and outside Orbán. Its candidate is Péter Márki-Zay, mayor of a small town on the border with Romania, a small party and a practicing Catholic with a classic conservative profile. At stake are the 199 seats of the National Assembly. One hundred seats guarantee a simple majority and 133 seats provide a supermajority of two thirds, which allow the country’s constitution to be changed without major mishaps.

observer mission

Orbán has ruled with a supermajority since 2010, adding Fidesz and its coalition with the Christian Democrats. In that time, he managed to concentrate more and more power in his government and its allies. Today, virtually all of the Hungarian press is in the hands of Orbán’s allies and receives government money, and the country has suffered successive downgrades in terms of freedom of the press, expression and government transparency. The centralization is such that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will send an observer mission to verify the fairness of the Hungarian election.

This is only the second time in history that an election by a member country of the European Union has been subject to such scrutiny. And the relationship with the European Union is one of the possible cleavage points represented in the election. An opposition victory would be a first step towards improving relations between Budapest and Brussels, while a government victory should deepen the distance between Hungary and key European partners such as France and the Netherlands.

This, of course, is reflected in the campaign. The Orbán government claims that a victory for the opposition would mean that Hungary would be subjected to “liberal globalism”, Hungarian investor George Soros, that the country would be taken over by immigrants and “gender ideology”. The opposition, in turn, claims that the government, despite its rhetoric, is addicted to using EU funds for partisan gain and corruption. In fact, as already explained here in our space, Hungary is the third country that receives the most resources from the EU, totaling 29 billion euros between 2014 and 2020.

War in Ukraine

In the last month, another aspect of Hungarian foreign relations has gained a lot of traction in the campaign. Márki-Zay accuses Orbán of being complacent with Vladimir Putin and acting as Russia’s “rescue boy” within the EU and NATO. For the opposition, Hungary needs to play a bigger role in sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government, while not blocking European sanctions against the Russians, has repeatedly refused to announce plans that it intends to change energy relations with Russia, in what would be another possible cleavage after the election.

Orbán even met with Putin on the first of February, weeks before the invasion, when they agreed on a new contract for the supply of natural gas. Valid for fifteen years, it provides for five and a half billion cubic meters per year, an increase of one billion in relation to the previous contract. The Hungarian government would also be hindering the transit of weapons from NATO countries to Ukraine via its territory. In recent weeks, the war in Ukraine has dominated the political debate in the country, and the opposition’s strategy is proving to be a failure.

The Orbán government promotes its policies in relation to the conflict such as defending the country’s energy interests and maintaining peace, accusing the opposition would be “subordinated” to “war policies” coming from abroad. And the government is winning the fight for hearts and souls regarding the conflict. At the beginning of the year, polls showed a slight advantage for Fidesz, around 3%. At the beginning of March, the advantage rose to 5%, while the most recent polls already indicate an advantage of 8% in the number of voters.

Districts and victory

It seems like a small advantage, but it is not, due to the characteristics of the electoral system. The current parliament, controlled by Orbán, changed the electoral rules in December 2020. As a result, life for smaller parties has become more difficult. This was even one of the reasons for the creation of a broad front against Orbán, bringing together different parties. Furthermore, of the 199 seats, 106 are decided in electoral districts, while another 93 are allocated proportionally, with less demanding numbers for parties representing national minorities. Currently, a parliamentarian has been elected by the German minority.

What does this distribution of vacancies mean? That the majority of seats go to the candidate with the best votes locally, favoring regional leaders from rural districts and smaller cities, where Fidesz is stronger. In more populated regions, the practice of “Gerrymandering” is common. This English term is imported from US politics and means when the design of an electoral district is done by the government in a way that benefits it most. Since 2010 in power, it is the state machine controlled by the Orbán government that has designed the electoral districts he will contest.

That’s why, although the polls point to about 50% of the votes for the ruling coalition, the estimate is that Orbán will fight for the two-thirds supermajority, thanks to the district victories. Some political commentaries in Hungary already point out that the opposition’s fight will no longer be for a victory, contenting itself with just avoiding a supermajority. The opposition’s “last hope” is a record turnout. Hungary bucks the global trend of lower voter turnout, and each election in the country has more voters than the last. Even so, a turnout of more than 70% of the electorate, as in the last one, is unlikely.

Putin’s trump card?

The 2022 Hungarian election is perhaps one of the most influential national elections for international issues, such as the European Union and the war in Ukraine. Of course, it’s not just that, there are also internal guidelines discussed. For example, the management of the covid-19 pandemic. With 4,728 deaths per million inhabitants, Hungary is the fourth country with the most proportional deaths worldwide. In fact, the government app of the pandemic was used to send government electoral propaganda to citizens.

Basically, the big internal question in Hungary is about the use of the public machine for the private interests of the ruler. Public communication is dominated by the government, while private media is dominated by its allies, financed indirectly by the same government. It is also important to point out that the opposition made some mistakes in the campaign, especially in terms of message, failing to appeal to the most undecided electorate. Mainly, Márki-Zay did not rise to the challenge and, in recent days, he has already been the target of “friendly fire”, criticism from other opponents of Orbán.

If the opposition’s odds are slim, the big question is whether or not Orbán will have a supermajority, and how that will reverberate. Internationally, an Orbán victory could strengthen other governments that are ideologically close, as well as maintaining frictions in the EU. More importantly, it will be a potential Putin asset for a post-war moment in Ukraine. Internally, readers can expect many fingers to be pointed next week in Hungary, as to who was to blame for the setback and already starting the fight for the position of leader of the opposition. The favorite is the green Gergely Karácsony, mayor of Budapest. After at least four more years of Orbán.