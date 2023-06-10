The war in Ukraine.. and energy prices
As we enter this summer, the energy markets are looking calm. This calm is taking place despite the fact that some of the flows are halted due to Russia closing its export pipelines to a number of European countries, and ships are being stopped and detained as they cross the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which poses a threat to energy flows from the Arab Gulf states to the rest of the world and its markets.
And while Russia and Ukraine continue their fierce war, Russia seems willing to stop its exports to Europe. Perhaps Russia has deeper strategic goals than those that appear on the surface, the most important of which is its desire to respond to the countries that support Ukraine in the war by restricting it in the energy sector. These Russian policies do not seem to have fundamentally affected the concerned European countries, which received the shock severely at the beginning, but it seems that they were able to deal with and overcome them by taking strict measures, including reducing consumption and purchasing from open markets, and finding alternatives to the energy sources used.
The repercussions of the current war between Russia and Ukraine on global oil markets have not yet been clarified in all its details, and the issues of the effects that this dangerous war will have on global peace and security remain unknown as well. Up to this point, the war has led to a reduction in the supply of Russian oil and gas in European markets, which means what is present in Western markets only and not globally, a shortage that has so far led consumers to bear it, including individuals on a personal level, and in their private lives. From home heating and means of transportation, additional amounts of cash exhausted their budgets, in addition to increasing the cost of production for private business owners, which led to high inflation rates to record levels due to the high prices of energy sources in all sectors of the economy, including industrial, agricultural and transportation.
As long as the war is raging, the issue of energy will remain an open file for controversy, but the European citizen and the economies of European countries are now more stressed after nearly a year and a half of related battles. The picture currently appears that the industrialized world and oil and gas importing countries are divided into two categories, one of which is in which governments have informed their oil trading companies not to buy high-priced oil and gas from spot markets, while other countries such as Germany and France direct their traders to buy it from anywhere. In the world, at prevailing prices, to fill the shortfall that arose from the interruption of Russian supplies.
In addition, a number of international companies are taking their own individual measures to divert supplies originally destined for the East to head to destinations in European countries in an attempt to fill the void created by the interruption in pumping oil and gas coming from Russia. Oil and gas producing countries and companies, whether engaged in production or in oil and gas trade, seek to maintain the situation as it is because they have warnings that any sharp rises in spot market prices could have negative repercussions on the global oil and gas markets, as it may Cheaper alternatives are resorted to, or consumers may succumb to the temptation to stockpile thrift.
Worse, some OPEC countries may take advantage of higher prices to raise the level of production. However, it is surprising that the war between Russia and Ukraine is currently affecting supplies to global markets negatively to a significant extent, but it has not led to extraordinary price hikes that cause concern. Much will depend on the speed and duration of the war, and uncertainty in energy markets and prices will remain dominant.
