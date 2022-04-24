After much anticipation, Russia launched its war in Ukraine, which it said was just a “special military operation” in order to protect the Donbass region in southeastern Ukraine, where Russian-speaking people live, and where Moscow says they are subject to racial discrimination.

Today, that is, on April 24, the end of the war in Ukraine does not seem close or in sight, and it may last for months or years according to some Western estimates, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he does not know when the war will end.

And what seemed to be a rapid Russian war that dragged on and extended more than was destined for it, forcing it to change its main objectives. At the end of March, it announced a reduction in the volume of its military activity in the vicinity of Kyiv and the north of the country, and concentrating its efforts on “liberating” the Donbass region in the east of the country.

And the British newspaper “The Guardian” said, during the war, that Russian President Vladimir Putin told a European official years ago that he could occupy Kyiv within two weeks, but the two weeks became two months, and his forces were unable to seize the capital of the western neighbor.

Putin: The operation was successful

On the other hand, Putin confirms that the military operation in Ukraine is proceeding successfully and according to the timetable set for it. A few days ago, he congratulated his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the success of the Russian army in controlling the coastal city of Mariupol, with the exception of the Azovstal plant.

Sixty days after the outbreak of the fighting, the Russian forces took control of only two large cities, Mariupol and Kherson.

It is too early to determine whether Putin has succeeded in achieving his goals in the Ukraine war, but the latter, through the words of its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has begun to say that it is not interested in joining NATO, and this is one of the most prominent Russian demands before and during the war, as Moscow does not want the presence of Western military alliance on its borders.

The biggest transformation of the war

And at the end of last March, the biggest turn in the course of the war so far occurred. Ukraine says it came as a result of the fierce resistance of its forces, but Russia says that it withdrew in order to provide a positive atmosphere for the Istanbul negotiations, which has not been able to bring about a major change so far.

Signs accumulated of the massing of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, in preparation for what appeared to be an offensive seeking to seize control of the Donbass region.

On April 19, Zelensky announced that Russia had begun the major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine came after Russia, for months, amassed huge forces on the borders of its western neighbor, which initially denied that they were directed against anyone, and said that they were stationed there in order to conduct exercises, but Kyiv and the West were confirming that the Russian attack was imminent.

The dead and the refugees

In terms of casualties, the figures vary between those announced by the United Nations and the Ukrainian authorities.

The United Nations said in a statement on April 20 that 2,224 Ukrainian civilians were killed in the Russian attack, as well as about 3,000 wounded.

But Ukraine says the number is much higher, for example, about 20,000 people were killed in the battles for the besieged port city of Mariupol.

It is difficult to obtain an accurate figure for the death toll in the country, due to the continued bombing and the inability of rescue teams to reach the fighting areas.

Since the day of the war, Ukrainian civilians began to flee their homes, and their number was estimated in the tens of thousands that day, and two months later, the United Nations says that the number has reached 5 million Ukrainians have left their country, 90 percent of whom are women and children.

They constituted the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

With the decrease in the level of Russian military operations in the vicinity of Kyiv and northern Ukraine, in late March, Ukrainians began to return to their homes, and the United Nations estimated their number at 1.1 million people.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates the number of Ukrainians displaced within their country at 7.1 million.

Billions of losses

In terms of material losses, Kyiv says that the war caused significant damage to about 30% of its infrastructure, with losses estimated at 100 billion dollars, while other estimates went that the losses amounted to 500 billion dollars, provided that the reconstruction process will take at least two years.

Ukraine accused Russia of systematic destruction of infrastructure, such as the destruction of more than 300 bridges in the country, as well as the destruction or damage of more than 8000 km of roads that need repairs or reconstruction.