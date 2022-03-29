Until a few weeks ago, the prime minister’s departure was almost imminent. And although his credibility at the national level is still badly hit by the ‘partygate’ scandal, his role as an international leader, showing the unity of Europe and NATO against Russia, has guaranteed him more time in Downing Street.

The panorama of desolation left by the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has allowed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a deep breath to continue quelling the crisis for allegedly breaking the strict confinement laws in 2020.

Using the importance of the United Kingdom at the international level, Johnson has tried to lead Western sanctions against Russia from Europe, in addition to holding summits for the continent to address urgent challenges such as the migrant crisis.

However, the ‘partygate’ scandal, which caused the British leader more than one headache, remains on hold while the Metropolitan Police concludes its investigation to clarify whether crimes were committed and who is responsible.

The authorities are investigating the holding of at least 12 illegal parties that would have been held, not only in the Downing Street office complex, where the premier’s office is, but also in other government offices or Whitehall, and in the Conservative Party. , of which he is the boss.

Boris Johnson, according to the ‘Financial Times’, would have attended six illegal parties in Downing Street.

The prime minister has denied his attendance at all these meetings, except the one called by his private secretary, in May 2020, justifying it because he thought “it was a work event”.

Since then, not only the opposition parties have demanded his resignation but also several deputies from his own party; which made it predict that the destiny of the prime minister was already written.

The investigation of Sue Gray, the official in charge of doing the internal investigation that found the realization of 16 parties, showed "lack of leadership and judgment", but the Conservatives have given Johnson the benefit of the doubt until the investigation of the Police finish.









Open University professor of politics and international studies Simon Usherwood agrees that Johnson’s role in the Ukraine-Russia war has changed perceptions of partygate.

“Positively, it has allowed him to present a different face to voters and sell a message of a united country against Putin’s invasion. Negatively, the war has killed almost all public interest in anything else, including ‘partygate. However, that doesn’t mean all is forgotten,” Usherwood said.

For his part, the associate director of the Institute for Government, Tim Durrant, told France 24 that the war has given Johnson the opportunity to show himself as an international leader.

“He can show that he is a serious politician because the problem he had is that he had become a joke,” says Durrant.

This is not the political time for a new premier

With the horror, cruelty and devastation of the war in Ukraine, the refugee crisis whose numbers are growing dramatically and the exponential danger from Russia, analysts believe that this is not the time to change the prime minister.

The handling that Johnson has given to the war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia, Putin and the circle close to the Kremlin, in addition to seeking that the United Kingdom maintain its title of international leader, have further established him in office and They have given a new highlight.

However, Professor Usherwood He claims that the UK’s role has not been as successful as Johnson touts it.

“Military aid has been there, but the barriers to accepting refugees may raise doubts among the electorate and the extent of Russia’s money laundering and influence in the UK has a lot of potential to hurt both Johnson and the Tories.” Usherwood adds.

Unlike other European countries, the UK has not fully opened its doors to all Ukrainian refugees.

In the midst of these criticisms, the Government also launched the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ initiative for the British to receive Ukrainians in their homes, but it is a program that is still under construction.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 24, 2022, marking a month of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine. © AP // Thibault Camus

With the current scenario, it is unlikely that Johnson will leave Downing Street. The only way is that the 1922 Committee, of his party, receives 54 letters expressing the lack of confidence in the premier and calls for a motion of censure.

It is known that some conservative deputies sent these letters in the heat of the first revelations of the ‘partygate’, but it is not known with certainty how many this powerful community has received.

Tim Durrant says that given the circumstances in Ukraine and the role that Johnson is playing, “nobody is going to write a letter during the crisis, maybe the idea of ​​a change of leadership appeals to them more than the reality.”

“Part of the reason Johnson seems safe for now is that the initial campaign to oust him was poorly organized. With parliamentarians’ attention focused on Ukraine, there is even less coordination to keep the pressure on him.

Some facts under the magnifying glass of Scotland Yard

The Metropolitan Police is not only investigating Downing Street employees but also the Finance Minister and Johnson’s possible successor, Rishi Sunak, because he would have attended the surprise party for the Prime Minister’s birthday on June 20, 2020.

For this reason, Scotland Yard sent a questionnaire of questions to more than a hundred people who would have attended those parties.

If Johnson is found guilty, it would be an unprecedented scandal in the country that would impact his political future and his time at Downing Street.

It would be the first time a prime minister has been fined and found guilty in a police investigation.

Since the ‘partygate’ scandal began to unravel, the PM and the Conservatives have begun to lose political clout.

The great thermometer will be in the regional elections in May, while he keeps his party’s slippery support in his hands, but this is subject to the results of the Police investigation.

“Paying a fine would be a big deal. It would be the first time that a prime minister has been fined and found guilty in a police investigation,” says Durrant, adding that “the Conservatives see themselves as the ‘law and order’ party and if they have a prime minister who has broken law, it would be a big problem,” says Durrant.

The political effect of the result of the police investigation for Johnson is associated with the development of the war in Ukraine. There is little chance that the Conservative Party will hand over Johnson’s head to President Putin.

If convicted of breaking the pandemic laws he created, Johnson and the other partygoers would only have to pay a financial penalty.

Boris Johnson’s future is undoubtedly very uncertain, but while his own detractors and allies know that the most urgent task is to stop the war in Ukraine and show unity in these turbulent times.