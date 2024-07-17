The war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas continues. At least 57 people have died in five separate Israeli attacks in central, southern and northern Gaza, according to Hamas Civil Defense. US intelligence claims that the movement’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, is hiding in tunnels under Khan Younis, his hometown, in the Strip. During the night, Israeli planes struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Kfarkela and Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon. Human Rights Watch then published a report on the October 7 attack in Israel and accused Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, and at least four other Palestinian armed groups.