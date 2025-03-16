The war in the local police dome of Valencia is intensified: challenged courts, judicial fines and air retirements

Two weeks after the head of the boss, the Local Police of Valencia is made a dusty. Each step that is worried to the dome, with all the controls pending the decisions addressed in the Consistory. The chief main commissioner, José Vicente Herrera, a man of maximum confidence of the Valencian PP, should leave his position on April 1 – at 65 years old – and open the way of his succession, with half of the first step of the body in a situation of interim, a slope complaint against him and the court (which must evaluate his controls in the last opposition) appealed by at least two roads.

Hurrying the deadline for succession, the City Council addresses the process of renovation of the dome, which still drinks from the controls that grew professionally in the Rita Barberá stage, in full investigation to the Chief of the Police. The spare parts in the elite of the Local Police have been pending and dragging conflicts for more than a decade, which have ended all of the controls in court, including plaintiffs, demanded and affected. Virtually the entire dome is faced and with cross misgivings. Now, also the court that has to examine the candidates for the first step is questioned by several routes, with at least two resources presented: one from the Workers’ Commissions; Another of a main commissioner.

Last June the Consistory initiated the opposition process to cover three vacancies of main commissioners, the category that the local police chief must have. In addition to Herrera, there are only two other main commissioners with the place in property, one of them with health problems that practically exclude it from the pool for succession. The remaining three cover the square thanks to an improvement process that has been challenged twice; The first, in 2021, lying by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community; The second, repeated in 2023, is in full judicial instruction. Two commissioners, suspended in the evidence, filed two complaints against the boss and two other main commissioners, part of the court that evaluated them with six more companions.

The same commissioners who opted for the contested tests are now presented to the opposition to obtain the place in property in one of the best paid local bodies, with salaries that touch the 100,000 euros per year, on a scale that positions them to be the next boss. And everyone is suspicious of the court that has to evaluate them, of which Herrera has been self -exchanged, which in the complaint accuses of prevarication, documentary falsehood, influence peddling and embezzlement. Instead, the Chief of Police of Elche has been chosen as president of the Court, one of the main commissioners who could take command in Valencia in case the conflict is inquve.

Although the contest -opposition started in summer, it has not been until the beginning of March, one month after Herrera’s retirement, when the City Council has appointed the court that must evaluate these controls. It is made up of the main commissioners of Alicante, Elda and Elche, in a process that the unions also suspend: neglects those responsible for Valencia, skipping the proximity criteria. The reasons for this pause are an unknown, but some must be sought in the court investigating the alleged amaño of the last exams to the high command. The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office follows the process very closely, in which some expert evidence point to indications of manipulation in the evaluation acts.

The CCOO union doubts the validity of the agreement and points out that the raffle has not been carried out to choose the members of the Court that appoints the City Council of Valencia, something that blocks with the contested process – only a command can occupy this place -, nor does it appear that the emergency agency has done the same with its representatives. CCOO has requested the documentation that proves that the appointment of the Court has been made according to the norm, claiming the Valencian Emergency Agency for the minutes of the raffle of the vowels of the selection bodies. In parallel, the main commissioner Fernando Giménez Oñate, one of the beneficiaries of the contested improvement process and who aspires to consolidate his position with this evidence, would also have appealed the composition of the court, as Eldiario.es has learned.

The controls wonder why so much haste, in full failures, and on the eve of retirement, to resume a process that had been paralyzed since the last attempt to reactivate it. They are also suspicious that it has joined the Chief of Police of Alicante, José María Conesa, to this court. The last oppositions under their command ended up in Antifraud for benefiting agents related to the dome and the City Council: 60 of the 90 best notes were friends, family or directly linked to the town hall. For more Inri, the mayor of Alicante, the popular Luis Barcala, has just decreed the forced retirement of Conesa, who intended to stretch his activity until 2027, which could alter the selection organ. Together with the retirement of Xàtiva’s chief, in a situation similar to València, the movement is interpreted as a notice to Herrera.

Judicial fines

In parallel to the renewal process, the court investigating the amaño of the evidence by administrative route has opened a separate piece to impose sanctions on the City Council for not providing the complete files on the examination that two commissioners appealed. The contentious proposes a fine of up to 1,200 euros against an official to which the Consistory points out as responsible for the blockade and gives him ten days to claim, in the nth requirement that the judge has made since December.