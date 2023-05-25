Yasir Zaidan, a Sudanese student at the University of Washington, was at home when shelling and shooting began on April 15 in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. “My house is near one of the bases of the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (FAR). The fighting was very intense. Our house was under fire, in the middle of the fight”, says Zaidan in an interview with EL TIEMPO. Two weeks later, he had to plan their evacuation because the violence in this city did not stop.

“As we were leaving Khartoum by bus, we were stopped at one of the FAR checkpoints in Al Gaily, to the north. Our bags were searched and our phones were stolen. I was terrified and my wife would not stop crying as they asked us the reasons why we were leaving our beloved city”, she adds.

After a month of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of General Abdel Fatah al Burhan and the FAR, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the organization’s report The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled) states that there have been reported more than 750 people dead for the fighting.

The conflict has not only increased the shortage of medicines in the country: it has also intensified the humanitarian crisis, which already leaves more than 700,000 displaced, of which, according to UNHCR, 150,000 have left for countries in the region such as Chad, Ethiopia or Egypt. “We are taking refuge in a safe place with my wife and grandparents, but it is dangerous. There is no way to get supplies. I left all my belongings at home, but I am in the process of leaving the country because we fear that the fighting could escalate to an all-out warZaidan says.

During the period between April 15 and May 3, 2023, the weekly average of reported political violence in Khartoum rose from 14% to over 50% . “Violence also increased in other areas such as the state of North Kordofan, which tend to experience lower levels of violence,” the Acled report explains.

Sudan is in a highly troubled region if you analyze what is the Horn of Africa.

How did the conflict get to that point?

After months of civil protests and uprisings, on April 11, 2019, Omar al Bashir was removed from his post by the Sudanese Armed Forces. Once that happened, different Sudanese groups began to question the political control of the country: who would be in charge of the democratic transition: civilians, the army or a paramilitary group?

After the ouster, the military took control, but the civilians continued to demand democratic processes, so they reached an agreement: the civilian and military leaders would share power in order for Sudan to have a transition to a democratic government. However, this measure did not work.

For Ricardo Benítez, research coordinator at the Center for International Policy Studies at the University of Buenos Aires, in the struggle for legitimacy at the international level, civilians were the ones who had to take power for it to be a fair democratic process; however, they were the ones with the least power. This is why only two actors remained: the army, which wanted to control the State and the new regime, and the FAR, an actor that knew that it would either disappear with Omar al Bashir, since he was his ally, or was looking for a new space in that search for power

Before the fighting broke out in mid-April, Burhan and Hamdan were due to meet with international mediators to discuss the integration of the FAR into the regular army, a key agreement for the democratic transition, but this was not enough. The next day, the bombardments of hospitals and the use of civilian buildings as refuge for armed actors set off alarms in Khartoum.

But what were the Rapid Support Forces asking for at that moment? “They asked for a long transition, exactly 10 years. They asked not to be incorporated into the army and to be recognized as a political actor. This, from an efficient transition, is unfeasible, therefore, since it is not possible to achieve its objectives with dialogues, we find ourselves with the last option: violence or the opening of hostilities between the SAF and the FAR”, said Benítez. In the end, none relinquished controlbut they decided to fight.

For Benítez, the political interests of the FAR are focused on trying to consolidate their political capital at all costs; that is: win or die. “Eventually they eliminate anyone who represents a threat to their interests or a potential transition,” he says.

Intensification of the humanitarian crisis

UNHCR, the refugee agency for the UN, estimates that more than 800,000 people may leave Sudan if the fighting continues, which would increase the number of refugees in the region by up to eight times. In addition, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha, for its acronym in English) warned that aid to Sudan is only 14 percent financed and 1,500 million dollars are still missing to face the humanitarian crisis that worsens every day. To this, add that before the conflict almost 16 million people (a third of the population of Sudan) already depended on some kind of humanitarian assistance.

“The problems that the army and rapid support forces have do not include the humanitarian crisis, as they are fighting for political survival. Sudan is in a highly troubled region if you analyze what is the Horn of Africa. Your closest options –Ethiopia, Chad or Egypt– are terrible and the most distant too. This, taking into account that we are talking about millions of people who are in humanitarian seriousness not only in Sudan, but also in nearby countries”, says Benítez.

International relations expert Aymeric Marie Durez adds that the authorities are very concerned about the resources that neighboring countries have to receive these refugees, since many of them do not have the capacity to contain and provide assistance. He also explains that it is a worrying issue for the international community, the UN and the World Food Program (WFP) due to possible destabilization.

For her part, Faith Kasina, the UNHCR spokesperson in Nairobi, explained to EL TIEMPO that they have worked with governments in different countries in order to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance. Years before, some of the refugees fled South Sudan and took refuge in Sudan, but the conflict forced them to return again.

“Once people manage to leave Sudan, we assist them to temporarily move to different areas left in South Sudan”, he indicated. But this does not mean that providing the necessary care is easy. Kasina says that the conditions are terrible.

For the spokesperson, the most challenging aspect of the entire situation is that people have been forced to flee their homes once again due to insecurity or fighting. In addition, she claims that people are arriving in neighboring countries that are currently dealing with migration crises. “Our resources are running low, but we are doing everything we can to help. Our call is for the fighting to end so that we can protect civilians, refugees and displaced persons,” says Kasina.

To this is added what the Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, said in a WHO press release: “We continue to work closely with the World Health Organization to ensure the successful deployment of critical logistics operations for send urgent medical and food aid and thus help address the current crisis in Sudan.”

In the midst of the violence that Sudan is going through, the resistance committees – which strengthened as an opposition during the government of Omar al Bashir in 2013 – have also articulated movements against the conflict. In addition, they have helped in the distribution of basic goods, the coordination of evacuations and medical care.

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, Ahmed Ismat, the spokesman for the South Khartoum Coordination Committee, explained that when the conflict began, they reopened hospitals that had not been working for a long time. “We call all the doctors in the neighborhoods to make the hospitals functional again. We also brought water and coordinated the evacuation of people who were near the combat zones.”

What are the dialogues about?

Abdel Fatah al Burhan affirmed that if the FAR continue in residential areas, stations and institutions such as gas stations or hospitals in Khartoum, the dialogues that have been organized in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) will not prosper. “The exit of these gangs from the residential areas is the correct path for a ceasefire (…) we aspire to achieve this in Saudi Arabia, and if it is not achieved, then there will be no benefit in going to Saudi Arabia or sitting to negotiate,” Al Burhan said in an interview with Egyptian state television Al Qahera News.

“Later, other issues will be able to be discussed, whether they are about the permanent (political) situation or the Sudanese (crisis) solution (…) it will be possible to talk about everything, but after ensuring a permanent ceasefire that restores life to the Sudanese capital,” he added.

Similarly, The United States is preparing to apply economic pressure depending on how the talks and the ceasefire go. According to the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, sanctions are already planned if the FAR and the SAF do not reach an agreement. “We and our partners continue to make it clear to the warring parties led by the two generals that there can be no military solution to this crisis and that negotiations are the only way,” Nuland said.

“The two actors are not going to give in completely or, at least, they will until it suits them. It is very difficult to generate consensus between actors who have fought for so long because their relationship is coercive and is not based on respect or the search for democracy”, concludes Ricardo Benítez.

Despite this, Nuland commented that they have focused the talks on two key points. First, secure a possible declaration of humanitarian principles; and second, implement a ceasefire long enough to have the opportunity to consistently deliver the humanitarian aid required by those affected by the conflict.

With information from AFP

