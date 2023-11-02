In the Gaza Strip, there are 8 Palestinian refugee camps that were established after the Palestinian Nakba in 1948, inhabited by two-thirds of Gaza’s population, estimated at two million and 300 thousand people.

The number of refugee camps in the Gaza Strip is increasing due to the war conditions to which the Strip is exposed at different periods. What are the details?

Rafah camp

Rafah camp, which was established in 1949, is located south of Gaza near the Egyptian border and is currently inhabited by about 130,000 refugees.

Jabalia camp

Beach camp

The third largest of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, and one of the most densely populated camps, it is “Al-Shati Camp,” which is located on the Mediterranean coast in Gaza City and is inhabited by about 100,000 refugees registered with UNRWA.

Khan Yunis camp

It is located north of the city of Rafah and west of the city of Khan Yunis, which is a major commercial center.

Created 1948.

Its population is approximately 89 thousand refugees.

Nuseirat camp

It was created in 1948

It is located in the center of the Gaza Strip

Most of its residents suffer from extreme poverty in Nuseirat camp, and a large percentage of its residents depend on cash and food assistance programs provided by UNRWA.

Bureij camp

Regarding Bureij camp, it was established in the 1950s to host refugees who were residing in British army barracks and tents. Most of its residents are from the cities located east of the Gaza Strip, and it is now inhabited by about 46 thousand refugees.

Al-Maghazi camp

It is located in the center of the sector, south of Al-Bureij camp

Established in 1949, it is one of the smallest camps in Gaza, in terms of size and population.

Deir al-Balah camp

As for Deir al-Balah camp, it is the smallest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip and is characterized by its small area and dense population. It was established in 1948.

Its mud brick housing was built for refugees and was later replaced by ‘cement’ housing.

Its population currently stands at more than 26 thousand refugees

Most of these camps are today witnessing the heaviest Israeli bombing since the start of the war.