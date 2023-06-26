When the nation listens to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speak of Chiapas, you must stay with the idea that everything is fine in the entity in the deep south of the country. It is a calm and peaceful state where the social fabric has not been broken, he said on Friday, and the data that presented his security cabinet on the criminal incidence during a tour of the entity they confirm it. The president did not lie, but he did not speak the whole truth either. He conveniently excluded from the account what happens on the border with Guatemala. In that region there is no tranquility or peace indicated. There is a war going on.

The epicenter of the conflict is Frontera Comalapa, which for years was controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel, where the faction of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán was in control of everything, in both countries, paying $50,000 a month to Guatemalan generals to provide protection to planes that unloaded cocaine on clandestine airstrips in Huehuetenango and Quiché. El Chapo Guzmán was already on the southern border when Los Zetas began to move into that area, diversifying their criminal business into human trafficking and smuggling from Central America.

The Zetas They were severely beaten as drug traffickers in the government of Felipe Calderon, but they kept their other illicit businesses buoyant, building training bases with the support of former Guatemalan soldiers who had belonged to the kaibiles. Some of these centers were exposed at the beginning of the work of the Mayan Train, and it was one of the first reasons why the president involved the Army in the construction. The Sinaloa Cartel, with El Chapo Guzmán, was losing power, especially when its operator, Gilberto Rivera Amarillas, El Tío Gil, was arrested in 2016 at the “La Aurora” airport in Guatemala City when he was about to take a plane to Mexico City, and extradited a year later to the United States.

His capture caused a change in the correlation of criminal forces on the southern border mexicanwhich began to emerge with the capture of Guatemalan colonel Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón a little over a year ago, who last April detailed in the Court of the Southern District of California by accepting his guilt, according to the document obtained by InsightCrime, the same modus operandi that El Chapo Guzmán had, but now with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The irruption of this criminal group in that region in the last third of the six-year Enrique Pena Nietoprovoked an escalation of violence for control of the territory, first with the Chapitos, sons of Guzmán, and more recently with Ramón Gilberto Rivera, son of El Tío, who took over his father’s operation and allied himself with Guatemalan drug traffickers.

The participation of Guatemalans in the command structure is recent. According to a report from the Ministry of National Defense found in the Guacamaya Leaks by El Sol de Sinaloa, until June of last year four cells of the Sinaloa Cartel operated in the state. What that document did not show was the clash with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, nor the way in which the old partners of the Sinaloans in Chiapas were weaving criminal relationships with the Guatemalan drug traffickers, who are beginning to play an important role in the Chiapas war. .

Comalapa Border caught fire in recent weeks as a result of the confrontation with Jalisco Nueva Generación, commanded by two of the most important cadres of the organization with a force of approximately 200 hitmen. The way they arrived in the spring was, as they often do, brutal. They came to the communities in the mountainous areas to carry out raids at night, kill anyone who resisted and put pressure on the municipal authorities.

The Comalapa Frontera Cartel, as they identify Rivera’s union in the area -which has not broken with the Sinaloa cartel-, with the Guatemalans, had put into practice the silver or lead method, and they extorted the municipal presidents of the region with monthly payments of 300 to 400 thousand pesos. When the Jalisco Nueva Generación arrived, according to sources with first-hand knowledge of what is happening in Chiapas, they were told that they had to stop paying -because those resources were for the purchase of weapons- or they would be killed.

The criminal violence it left the people of Chiapas in the middle, and hundreds began to flee their communities, causing massive displacements while the violence escalated. At the end of May, the National Guard arrived in the Comalapa Frontera region, which temporarily quelled the spiral of violence, but in the medium and long term, the conflict will escalate, because the war is not being resolved; there is only an impasse. The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel was not withdrawn, only contained, and maintains a fence around all the mountain communities.

The military presence In fact, it is taking care of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Guatemalans, by serving as a protection barrier against the Jalisco Nueva Generación, without there being any further action in search of real and lasting pacification, because the drug traffickers have control. People traveling throughout Chiapas have come across several clandestine airstrips that remain active because federal forces have not destroyed them. The same has happened with the drug and arms transfer routes, which remain intact.

State and federal authorities, until the conflict with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel spilled over, had been closing their eyes to what was happening. The governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandon, never requested military intervention, nor did his brother-in-law Adán Augusto López, then Secretary of the Interior, do anything until the Barretts broke the status quo. Let’s not talk about complicity, but let’s think that everything is due to the incompetence of the authorities. However, there is something shocking, because it is inevitable not to observe that there, once again, the Sinaloa Cartel benefits.