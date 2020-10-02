Killed soldiers still in neutral zone The press secretary of the President of Artasakh, who has declared himself as a republican, has given information on this on Facebook. Vagaram Pogosyan posted on Facebook that according to intelligence data 3 thousand Azerbaijan soldiers have died and most of their bodies are still in the neutral zone and nothing is being done to transport them. At the same time, expressing concern over the situation, the United Nations had appealed to end the conflict.

Armenia shot down killer drone, F-16 Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Artasran Hovanisian said that as of Friday, 540 Azerbaijani soldiers have lost their lives in 24 hours and 700 have been wounded. According to him, 45 armed vehicles, 6 planes, 3 helicopters and 6 drones have also been flown. Armenia also claimed that it had killed Azerbaijan’s 4 killer drones and military aircraft. Earlier, Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi aircraft was destroyed by Turkish F-16.

Azerbaijan claims to have caused so much destruction Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Saturday that the country’s security forces have occupied more places. The statement said that the army has rescued the area from the enemy. It has been claimed that the enemy’s weapons have also been destroyed along with the soldiers. According to the ministry, 230 tanks of Armenia and Artasakh and other armed vehicles have been blown up. Apart from these, launch rocket systems, mortars, 38 air defense systems, 10 command control centers have been torn down. Not only this, the S-200 air defense system has also been claimed to be flying.

Accusations have been leveled against each other The decades-old tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan increased last Sunday when the two countries accused each other of abetting the Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. This region has declared itself a republic after independence from Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991. The military has also suffered civilian losses on both sides following the latest skirmish.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues. In this battle, more than 3 thousand soldiers of Azerbaijan army have lost their lives. Reports claim that civilians have also come under the grip of firing. The situation here is so bad that villages near Karabakh are being evacuated. However, Stephankert, the capital of Nogorno-Karabakh, has not been evacuated. The places where people are still trapped there are hiding in the cellars below the houses, saving their lives from firing. Doubt persists on the tomorrow between the desolate houses and the atmosphere of fear…