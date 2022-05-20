Podcast Politics closeWhat about those text messages from Rutte on that ancient Nokia 301, the House of Representatives wanted to know this week. There was no clarity, because with the mistrust of the prime minister, the directive and the archive law, all kinds of things are mixed up. In the meantime, a spicy book about President Zelensky was published that also puts the spotlight on his dark past, however much he is currently liked by Western politicians.
Tobias den Hartog
We discuss it all in our podcast Politics Closewhich can be found on our site, at Apple Podcast and on Spotify† Presenter Thomas Brouwer in conversation with political reporter Tobias den Hartog and foreign editor Bob van Huet.
