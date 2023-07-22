And after Kylian Mbappe announced that he would not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, beyond 2024, the war began between the two parties, and Saint-Germain’s desire to extend Mbappe until 2025, at least.

The first round of the war

At dawn on Saturday, the French club announced the exclusion of Kylian Mbappe from its Asian tour to South Korea and Japan, in a decision that means “life after Mbappe.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain has put Kylian Mbappe “for sale” starting from Saturday.

The transfer journalist said that the French club will listen to all the offers submitted, and will prepare for the next season, “Don Kylian Mbappe.”