Iryna Skryipnikova accurately remembers every detail of the day that forever changed her life. It was May 28, 2014, almost eight years ago. Iryna was preparing food at home when her son arrived. She had a contorted face. The boy had just passed at a traffic light with 7 tanks and Chechen fighters advancing at high speed. He had a hard time talking. They go to the center of Donetsk.

That was the beginning of the nightmare in which Iryna and her family and millions of people still live today. Before the appearance of the tanks, fighting was already taking place in other areas of the Donbass between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army. A group of criminals, “from Russia,” had also suddenly arrived in her town. Some thugs who were threatening people and were engaged in removing Ukrainian flags from buildings.

She thought that the waters would return to their channel. The shots were already heard nearby, but she went to her veterinary clinic every day. Her husband ran her electronics business and her son was preparing to start college. Life smiled at them and they lacked nothing. But Iryna knew that nothing was going to be the same again when the soldiers that her son had seen arrived in the heart of the city and began shooting into the air with their AK-47s. They were intimidating shots that achieved what they were looking for, that panic was unleashed among the population.

Igor Smykov was there to see it. “The Donetsk Police did nothing” and the Ukrainian army was far away and “was slow to react.” That May 28 was the last day that the brand new Donetsk airport, built for the European Championship that had been held only two years before, worked. The next day, fighting broke out between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatist rebels. Today that infrastructure, a symbol of Ukraine’s prosperity, is nothing more than a heap of rubble.

Residents of Donbass, the border region between Russia and Ukraine, began to flee their homes. The important thing was to find a safe place. It is estimated that the war in Donbass has caused the exodus of around 40% of the population of this region. There are no exact figures. But we are talking about more than 14,000 dead and more than 3 million people who had to leave behind a whole life and start from scratch in a different place. The whole world has only begun to wonder what is going on here after Putin has deployed 100,000 troops ready to act at any moment.

In Dnipro alone, an industrial city in the Ukrainian steppe, located just 250 kilometers from the center of Donetsk, some 40,000 people settled as best they could. Two of them were Iryna and Igor, each with their respective families. Their cases are a paradigm of what was experienced at that time in the Donbass. We are talking about a unique area, which has one of the most important mining complexes in the world. The emotional ties with the neighboring country are –or were– very strong, even more so than with other areas of Ukraine. “During Euro 2012 we celebrated both the goals of our team and those of Russia,” he says.

Igor Smykov acknowledges that, until the uprising, he belonged to that large percentage of the population who considered themselves pro-Russian. Iryna and his family had always been more of a Ukrainian nationalist. Igor, who has lived and worked in Russia for much of his life, explains that in order to fully understand what happened here, one must not lose sight of two important facts. The first was the dismissal of Yanukovic, born precisely in Donbass, as president of Ukraine after the pro-European Maidan riots. The second was the decision of the new government in Kiev to make Ukrainian the only official language. In Donbass, as in much of eastern Ukraine, practically everyone speaks Russian. “A part of the population felt it as an offense against their land. And Moscow took advantage of it to manipulate people,” explains Igor.

walk away with what is on



However, the first one who made the decision to leave Donbass was this 56-year-old man. He did it just a few months after the uprising. He learned that separatists were torturing detainees in a building directly across from the electronics manufacturing workshop he ran. He thought he might be next.

He took his wife and three children and they left, almost with what they were wearing. But you had to escape. They even left a dog and two cats there. His children cried. He thought that he could come back later to retrieve the things from him. But he was wrong. Almost 8 years have passed. His house in Donetsk is still abandoned.

The first two years in Dnipro were very difficult. A friend let them settle in an abandoned office. It was cold and they had no hot water. Every day that passed was like a new test to overcome and they didn’t have much money either. As time passed, things began to improve. Today they live in a rented flat. Jobs are coming up. But, without aid or bank loans, he has not been able to start up a company like the one he had before. What he is clear about is that one day the war will end and he will return to his house. “I dream about it every night.”

Iryna and her husband have only been in Dnipro for two years. They have already opened a pastry shop in the center of the city. Business starts to go well. They have two employees, Anastasia and Nikita, two young men who are also displaced from the war. The tables are filled with customers having cupcakes and coffee. “But it has nothing to do with the standard of living we had before,” confesses Iryna.

This woman and her husband did not leave the town of Makeevka until two years ago. They lived in terror for six years. But her whole life was there and, furthermore, her parents were reluctant to leave. The missiles passed over her house and what they did do was send her son to study at the university on the border with Hungary. Over time they even learned to identify by sound which army was the one that had launched the projectile. Some of them fell near her house. The economy of the area sank. Over time they could no longer work. Little by little, they saw how everything around them was being reduced to ashes. Her life was falling apart. But “I didn’t even have time to cry. It is now, here in Dnipro, that I cry. I feel that something has broken inside my soul », she confesses.

two years in prison



Iryna made the decision when her son told them that they had to get out of there. There was no law anymore. And at any moment the Russian separatists could show up and take her husband away and force him to shoot. They sold the house for much less than what they had paid and went to Dnipro. Her mother stayed another year, but she got sick. And this summer she got him to meet her. “It’s very difficult to start a new life at 50,” she says. Iryna’s husband does not want to appear in this report because both of his parents still live in Donbass and he fears they may face reprisals from the separatists.

In Kiev, in the capital, there are also many displaced people. One of them is Vladimir Fomichov. This is a 28-year-old who was at the university when the riots broke out. He sided against the Separatists and was captured. “I spent more than two years in one of his prisons,” he relates. Later, the Ukrainian government exchanged prisoners with the rebels and Vladimir took to the streets. It was then that he decided to move to Kiev. Today he works as a television editor and continues to be critical of the insurgents.