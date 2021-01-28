The European Union prepares a monitoring system for the export of vaccines against the new coronavirus, which gives member states the opportunity to veto shipments outside the block if they are not “legitimate”officials said Thursday.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed with satisfaction the move in a letter to the leaders of four member states, saying: “The EU must take strong action to secure your vaccine supply and concretely demonstrate that the protection of its citizens remains our top priority. “

EU officials gave some details of the new system, and spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity.

A sick vaccinates an old woman in Spain. Photo: AP

Although they said that the “emergency measure” was not aimed at no particular company, is announced a week after a dispute began between the EU and the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca over delays in vaccine deliveries.

“It is not an export ban”

“It is not an export ban. It is not our plan to ban exports,” said one official, although he admitted that in “a rare case … a refusal to authorize the sale could occur.”

The system, called the “Export Licensing and Transparency Mechanism”, aims to collect information on the production of the covid-19 vaccine that will be shipped outside the EU.

It will be based on an EU law that was already invoked last year to regulate the export of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, when the pandemic first hit the continent.

Officials said the initiative would comply with World Trade Organization rules and that exports clearly defined as “humanitarian” would be exempt.

The justification given is that the EU had invested billions of euros in companies producing vaccines to ensure its 2.3 billion doses of potential vaccines and, therefore, “we owe it not only to patients in Europe, but also to taxpayers “.

Companies wishing to export covid-19 vaccines from the EU must get in touch with the authorities of the member state in which your plant is located to obtain authorization, which, as a general rule, would be granted in “hours”.

Merkel calls meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called a national meeting of the authorities with the manufacturers of vaccines against covid-19 for Monday, given the tension generated by delays in distribution.

“The chancellor and the regional heads of government agreed to meet on February 1 at 2:00 p.m. local time (10 in Buenos Aires) for a conversation about vaccines,” announced a government spokesman, who specified that representatives will also be present. ” from vaccine manufacturers. “

AFP

ap