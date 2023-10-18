Home page politics

From: Kathrin Braun

After the attack on a hospital in Gaza, the situation in the Middle East is coming to a head. There are angry demonstrations all over the world. The Arab world blames Israel – even though the Israeli army says the rocket was fired by Palestinians.

Munich – A man accepts his son’s body from a paramedic. The father holds the lifeless child in the air and shows it to those around him. The video is shared thousands of times on social media. The scene reportedly takes place in front of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, where a rocket struck on Tuesday evening. “You don’t have to be Muslim to support Palestine,” one user commented. “You just have to be human.” Countless videos like this are circulating on the internet. People brought to the emergency room with head injuries. Body bags lined up on the hospital grounds. Dead babies wrapped in blankets.

These are disturbing images that are currently fueling the Middle East conflict. The day after the rocket hit, the world was searching for someone responsible. The situation is incredibly opaque. The terrorist organization Hamas reports 471 deaths. The number is not independently confirmed. Just a few hours after the attack, Hamas spoke of an Israeli airstrike. Media around the world shares the narrative. In several countries, including Germany, there were angry protests that evening.

People inspect damage at Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023, after an explosion at the hospital killed hundreds a day earlier. © DAWOOD NEMER/afp

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza hit by rocket: The war for the truth

The Israeli army denies all allegations. It was a misguided rocket from the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari says the rocket was fired from a cemetery behind the clinic. He refers to video footage that shows a rocket being fired from the Gaza Strip and sinking again shortly after launch. Israel’s government also releases a wiretapped phone call between Hamas terrorists. “I’m telling you this is the first time we’ve seen a rocket like this fall,” one man is heard saying. He says it belongs to the Islamic Jihad in Palestine. “It’s from us?” his interlocutor asks in surprise. “For God’s sake, couldn’t it have exploded somewhere else?”

Hagari shows satellite images that show that only the parking lot in front of the hospital was affected by the destruction – and not the building itself. There is also no crater visible. The damage can be explained primarily by a very large amount of rocket propellant. “The fuel caused a larger explosion than the warhead itself.” That’s why vehicles caught fire. There were many people in the parking lot at the time of the explosion.

Analysis of the events is in full swing online. Many users of Platform X point out that the parking lot is far too small for the number of victims stated by Hamas. Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, shows in a simulation that there could not have been anywhere near 500 people in the parking lot. “I have no doubt that civilians were killed,” he writes. But the numbers are “implausible”.

After rocket hits Gaza hospital: Arab states blame Israel

Despite the ambiguities, the Arab world unanimously blames Israel. Even Israel’s allies such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain do not believe the army’s claim that it was a Palestinian rocket. Iran calls on the Islamic world to break off relations with Israel. Protesters set fire to a UN building in Beirut, Lebanon. In Amman, Jordan, people try to storm the Israeli embassy. Jordan’s King Abdullah II is canceling a four-way summit with US President Joe Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, faces the press after a devastating explosion at a hospital in Gaza. © Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP

The Palestinian factions in the West Bank are calling for confrontations with Israeli soldiers – in Nablus and Ramallah people are waving Hamas flags in addition to Palestinian flags.

Violent riots break out in Istanbul, Turkey, leaving dozens of people injured. Turkey, as a NATO country, also blames Israel for the attack. Tel Aviv is even calling on all Israelis to leave Turkey because of “the increasing terrorist threat against Israelis.” The highest warning level applies.