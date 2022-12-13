A new chapter (but not the last) in the history of the pissarro looted by the Nazis, which has been hanging since 1993 in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, was written this Monday in a court in Pasadena (California). The parties have met again before the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, with jurisdiction over the West coast of the United States, in the litigation between the Spanish foundation and the heirs of Lilly Cassirer, who was Snatched in Berlin in 1939 the Impressionist masterpiece Rue Saint-Honoré in the evening. rain effect as a revolutionary tax to escape her fate as a Jew during the Holocaust.

The hearing was the procedural consequence of the unanimous decision of the Washington Supreme Court, which in January decided to return the case to Pasadena, considering that the judge erred in applying the conflict rulefederal or state, which is the one that decides which system prevails, if the Spanish or the Californian, in a dispute like this in which there are two at stake, given that the plaintiff is American and the defendant, a foreign State.

In the two sentences handed down so far in the case (by Judge Walter, of Los Angeles, in 2018, and by the three magistrates to whom this Monday has returned like a boomerang) the federal sentencing, and that is why the law was applied Spanish, which agrees with Thyssen. Now that the arbitrator is the rule of state conflict, the court of appeal can continue to apply the Spanish substantive law or change the step and opt for the Californian one. According to this, a person who receives a stolen movable property, as is the case, cannot consolidate the property title to it no matter how much time passes (in the Spanish legal system, six years are enough for that).

Before the shortlist of judges, the two main lawyers in one of the most notorious art restitution cases in history appeared for half an hour. In favor of the plaintiff, David Cassirer, Lilly’s great-grandson, has spoken one of the most famous lawyers in the United States: David Boies. In his exposition, he has raised it as a confrontation “between the old”, the Spanish Civil Code, of 1889, and “the new”, the Californian law, “more in line with modern standards”. He has also insisted on the need for the case to be sent to the California Supreme Court instead of the review being done in the appeals court, which he already went through in his day. Boies is confident that a comprehensive review of the matter will end up proving them right.

The lawyer Taddheus J. Stauber, from the Nixon Peabody law firm, has spoken in favor of the Madrid museum and has returned to the argument that when the Spanish State acquired the painting, it was unaware of its origin. It was part of the lot from the collection of Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza, at a price of 350 million dollars. Stauber has also defended that Spain not return the painting to its first owners despite having signed the international commitments regarding the return of art looted by the Nazis: the Washington Principles and the Terezin Declaration. “Neither of the two are treaties, they are not laws, they are rather guidelines,” he said. “And his texts also say that you have to respect the laws of other countries, the fact that there are different legal systems, that each country brings its own historical background.”

Both lawyers have endured impatient questioning by magistrates, as everything inevitably had a certain air of deja vu. Its president, Consuelo Callahan, has repeated on several occasions that she regrets the rebuke received from the high court in Washington and has said: “Even as much as we regret it, we cannot change our minds.” And that is precisely what the Thyssen lawyers want, for the same judges who agreed with them again. They also trust that this will mean that the team stays in Madrid.

The sentence could come as soon as January or be delayed beyond the spring if the process ends up in the California Supreme Court, as the plaintiff wants. The latter would always have the option of raising his complaint again to the Supreme Court of Washington, who could agree to review the issue again or leave it alone. David Cassirer is not concerned that all of this causes things to stretch out in time. “We have been doing this for 23 years, a little more will not be serious,” he explained last Friday in a conversation with this newspaper, setting as the beginning the moment when his father, Claude, who died in 2010, who was the one who started the crusade , he learned that the painting of his ancestor, who received compensation from the German State in the fifties, was in Madrid.

“I think my father, who, like my great-grandmother, was a Holocaust survivor who nearly died in a concentration camp in Morocco, would have been proud of the publicity the case is getting,” Cassirer says. “He was very concerned that young people would forget what happened. And that, now that the last direct witnesses are dying, is a real threat. He would have been happier if Spain had acted correctly, but at least we have the enormous publicity left. Cassirer believes that Thyssen should stop “legal subterfuges” and “face the moral obligation that he has before him.”

The plaintiff has always believed that the Spanish State was aware that the painting, a view of the city of Paris created in 1897 by Pissarro that ended up in the gallery of other of his ancestors in Berlin in 1900, was “the result of Nazi looting.” “By refusing to return it, Spain is essentially denying the Holocaust. And that is very dangerous right now in the United States, with [Donald] Trump dining with anti-Semites.” Cassirer is referring to the recent scandal surrounding the former president’s meeting with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes, two notorious speakers of the growing hatred against Jews.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe