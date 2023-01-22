Branches on the ground, fences down, machinery that comes and goes, felled trees or scattered pallets. Bushes and mud. Lots of mud. It is the image with which those who pass daily through the Parque de la Cornisa, one of the few green lungs that remained in the Central district of Madrid, find themselves. It has been like this for almost five months, since the remodeling works began in the area on September 9. The sound of the excavators caught the residents by surprise, who week after week have denounced that the reform was not necessary. They feel despised by the Municipal Board, with which they have not met since October, despite the fact that the councilor, José Fernández Sánchez (PP), promised to form a common work table. The war to “save” the Cornisa has intensified day by day and this Wednesday several neighborhood groups presented their demands in plenary session. All the proposals, except one, went ahead unanimously.

Granite benches lying on the ground on the grounds of Parque Cornisa under construction, in the Centro district of Madrid, on January 18, 2023.

Fernández acknowledges by phone that “there has still been a lack of communication”, but that once the reform is finished, the residents will be able to “see a clear improvement”: “We just want them to be able to enjoy the surroundings, because in the center there are few green areas.” This first phase of the works – there are three in total -, in which 825,000 euros have been invested, was expected to end before 2023, but due to a lack of materials it will be delayed until March.

Meanwhile, some twenty people gathered at number 72 Calle Mayor at five in the afternoon. Some were neighbors, like Carmela Gómez, who set up the Vecinas Corniseras group shortly after the start of the works to “save the park”. “I avoid going to see them because my soul falls to my feet,” she lamented. Others approached in a sign of support. “Let’s save the Cornice, not one tree less. No to logging”, read a sign written in black letters on a sheet. Irache Arellano, 58 years old and a flight attendant until two years ago, held him on the left side: “The first time I came [hace 23 años] I was impressed. All those trees and full of life. I thought it was a lucky neighborhood.” She found out about the start of the works through the press, like many others, and there began a succession of phone calls and unanswered questions. “They are cutting, they are cutting. What happens? What do we do?’, we said to ourselves. We decided to mobilize and notify the rest of what was happening, ”she recalls.

The proposals presented ―through the mediation of the PSOE, Vox and the Mixed Group through three initiatives― and voted on in plenary session are those that the neighborhood groups have been demanding since September: stop the felling of trees and that the existing ones remain in their location ; replace those already felled; more prairie area; not to install a stage, nor granite steps; replace ground cover plants, a kind of alternative to grass, with some variety of grass, another type of plant used in flower beds; maintain the park in its natural environment, as well as its facilities and equipment; and create a permanent dialogue table with neighborhood associations. All of them went ahead unanimously in plenary, with the exception of the last one, against which Vox, PP and Ciudadanos voted. The result is not binding, but it constitutes a small victory for the residents, after months of uncertainty dominating their conversations. “The requests are being evaluated with the technical team, but everything that was approved is going to be carried out, because we consider that it is possible to do so,” says Fernández, adding that not all citizens are against the project.

Some neighbors, like Gómez, have been able to follow the progress of the reform through the media and have been demanding that they be taken into account for months. The technical team of the project has met twice with the neighborhood associations, once the day the remodeling began and another on October 26. Since that day, Gómez denounces the administrative silence of the Municipal Board: “They give us different excuses or they don’t answer us directly. We have been used to this contempt since the movement was born.” For example, the residents have learned from an interview with the councilor on Cadena Ser that he plans to call a meeting with them at the end of this month.

“At this point, we don’t understand anything,” lamented the woman. Finally, about five hours after her intervention on the radio, she received an email: the technical team would meet with the neighbors on January 31. They do not know if the government team will attend.

More trees

One of the main criticisms against the project is the loss of green spaces. Before the works began, there were 203 trees in the Cornisa park, most of them in good condition. Now, they are 28 less. The Board defends that they withdrew because they were in poor condition due to the storm Filomena. “The reform project for the square does not include the felling of more trees, unless unhealthy specimens are detected in the execution of the same or that present a danger to passers-by,” explains a spokeswoman for the City Council. The file for the first phase of the project specifies that the reform “only contemplates the planting of 18 trees”, without mentioning the felling carried out. Also that the contractor must “protect the existing tree and shrub specimens”, in addition to replacing them if they suffer damage.

Until a few months ago, the park had a modest basketball court, a children’s area, a few tables distributed behind the basilica, a small self-managed garden and two large grassy areas. Almost all the ground was sand. According to the project, it is planned to expand the sports area, move the children’s area to the center of the park, build an amphitheater as a stage next to the grass area and an area for dogs, place granite steps, and delimit a central square, another shaded for group activities and another with equipment for the elderly and a space for petanque. This is what the City Council defines as “use zoning”.

One of the felled trees in the Parque de la Cornisa, in the Centro district of Madrid, on December 1, 2022. NEIGHBORS CORNISERAS (NEIGHBORS CORNISERAS)

“It is breaking the rhythms of the citizens. That zoning directs you and tells you where to be based on usage. There is no recreation, as before ”, criticizes Gómez. For Arellano, “it destroys the coexistence built around the park.” In the afternoons, she liked to chat with the older people in the neighborhood. The little ones invaded the children’s area and the adolescents met in the picnic area. On weekends there were Zumba, skating or tai chi groups.

At half past six in the evening, where before you could hear the screams of children or the bouncing of basketballs, this Wednesday there was not a soul. Just a couple of people passing by, six empty wooden benches, an excavator, a couple of operators and the metal fences that surround the enclosure. The tai chi group has moved to another area: “Everyone goes where they can, to the little green that remains in the center.”

