There are 48 hours until the end of the period contemplated by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes for fifteen days in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). At the edge of these terms, the Supreme Court of Justice must resolve if it admits the autonomy of the City to decide on the operation of the 2,359 Buenos Aires schools or if it supports Carlos Zannini’s proposal regarding the constitutionality of the DNU. This Thursday, the Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, will pronounce on the matter.

The Court allowed the terms of the amparo filed by the City Attorney to run, Gabriel Astarloa, who objected to the closure of the city’s schools as an “unconstitutional”, “arbitrary” and “unreasonable” decision.

Once the response was presented by the State through the Treasury Attorney Carlos Zannini, another clock was started in judicial matters.

The discussion about the DNU that expires this Friday does not worry so much in the Buenos Aires administration, but that jurisprudence is set forward. That is: the recognition of the autonomy that the City claims to decide from now on, on any restrictive measure with respect to the educational units that it has under its orbit.

The truth is that, in order to comply with all the mandatory bureaucratic steps in these cases, the Court granted each party terms whose final expiration will coincide with the period in which the decree in question is in force. After Horacio Rodríguez Larreta decided to keep the schools open based on the ruling of the Buenos Aires justice system, which took place under the protection of two non-governmental organizations, the highest court accepted the jurisdiction of the case and gave the Executive Branch five business days to submit your arguments.

The instance for Zannini as head of the state attorneys to pronounce, expired on Tuesday at 9, but his response was sent by email during the night of Monday. After incorporating it into the file, and adding uAn extension of its protection presented by the CityThe Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, was asked for his opinion. The Court must comply with this instance because the claim includes claims related to jurisdiction and unconstitutionality.

For the head of the prosecutors – criticized this week again by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – to pronounce, he was given a period of 72 hours that expire on Friday, the same day that the DNU that began this judicialization of education.

As he could know Clarion From judicial sources, the Procurator will give his opinion this Thursday. Thus, the resolution of the Court will remain for the same day on which the presidential DNU will cease to govern.

While the City maintains that the Decree is unconstitutional, for the Chief of State attorneys an eventual Court ruling that allows the continuity of face-to-face classes in the City “would increase the circulation of people between jurisdictions and therefore the speed in the growth of infections would increase ”.

The national State considered that it “underlies the demand (of the City) a denialist look at reality and the serious situation that the pandemic represents. “

The use of all possible deadlines by the Court before making a decision on face-to-face classes occurs in the midst of a marked confrontation between the Casa Rosada and the operation of the highest court.

In addition, it is not the only claim that Larreta took to that area: he claimed for the nullity of the decision of President Alberto Fernández, to reduce the funds by Coparticipation that the Buenos Aires government had been receiving. They represent for the current year, a reduction of 65,000 million pesos for the coffers of the City.

