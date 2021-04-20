Federal Administrative Litigation Judge Esteban Furnaro ordered the City of Buenos Aires to suspend face-to-face classes in Buenos Aires schools.

Furnaro gave rise to the proposal of the National Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, who had requested the annulment of the Buenos Aires justice ruling that had ordered the City to guarantee face-to-face classes.

In turn, by ordering the boys to return to schools, that ruling by the Buenos Aires Contentious Administrative jurisdiction had annulled a Decree of Necessity and Urgency of the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, who last week had ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes for two weeks in the Federal capital and the Greater Buenos Aires.

