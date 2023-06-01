The widespread feeling that the war has unleashed a veritable renewable fever throughout Europe is beginning to crystallize in numbers. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has communicated this Thursday a 40% increase in the growth rate of green energies —led by solar photovoltaic and, to a lesser extent, by wind— in 2023 and 2024 with respect to their prewar projections. This knock is good news both for reducing the consumption of natural gas for electricity generation, one of the main concerns of the Twenty-seven after cutting ties with Moscow, and in terms of cost for users: European consumers have saved, according to his calculations, 100,000 million euros between 2021 and 2023 for the displacement of fossil fuels.

More information

“The crisis [energética] unleashed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the deployment of renewable energy in the European Union, prompting the urgent reduction of dependence on Russian gas”, point out the technicians of the IEA, the arm of the Organization for Cooperation and Development Economic (OECD) for energy issues. If this acceleration in the start-up rate of new renewable facilities had not occurred, the price of electricity on the wholesale market would have been —according to the Agency’s calculations— 8% higher in 2022.

The very strong upward revision in its forecasts for new renewable installations responds, above all, to the “political measures” taken by the majority of the countries of the bloc. By technologies, they say, solar is “the main reason” for this unprecedented adjustment: almost three quarters of the rise respond to the pull of photovoltaics. A rebound that has to do, he says, both with the general rise in the price of electricity, “which makes it more attractive from a financial point of view”, and with “the growing support in key markets, such as Germany, Italy and the Netherlands”. “Renewables are at the forefront of the European response to the energy crisis,” he reads in the update to his sector report.

global phenomenon

Although the European drive is particularly important, the emergence of green energy is a global phenomenon. IEA calculations point to growth of a third this year, driven by high prices for fossil fuels – both gas and coal are largely used to generate electricity. An impulse that will continue the next: 2024 will draw the curtain, according to the Agency, with an installed capacity of 4,500 gigawatts (GW), the equivalent of the joint generation capacity of the United States and China. This last country is key: the Asian giant “continues to consolidate its leadership position, with 55% of the renewable capacity that the world will add” this year and the next.

More information

“Solar and wind are leading the rapid expansion of the new global energy economy. This year, the world will add a record amount of renewable energy to electricity systems, exceeding the total capacity of Germany and Spain combined”, says Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. “Achieving further growth, however, means addressing some key challenges: policies need to adapt to changing market conditions, and we need to upgrade and expand power grids to ensure we can fully harness the enormous potential of solar and wind”. His speech is in line with what has been expressed in recent days by the European Commission, which has asked Spain to reinforce its network to accommodate all the new renewable power expected in the coming years.

The other great challenge facing this accelerated takeoff is the supply of key components for the photovoltaic and wind installation. Here, however, the IEA sees greater calm than in recent times, with the production capacity of solar panels more than doubling by 2024, with China, the US, India and Europe in the lead. “Given these trends, by 2030 the world will have enough capacity to comfortably meet the projected level of PV demand, even under the net-zero 2050 scenario,” the document reads. In the case of wind power, the Paris-based agency sees an annual increase of 70% in the manufacturing capacity of wind turbines.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL