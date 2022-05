The dream of living in one’s own house has vanished for many Ukrainians: the bombs destroyed in one fell swoop the houses that they were paying in installments with bank loans. Catalina Gómez Ángel and Mikel Konate learned the story of some of these people, who today are trying to rescue what little was left of their homes after the bombings in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.

