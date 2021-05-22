The first thing that surprises is the smell. A rotten stench announces the arrival in the Sheikh Jarrah area from which six Palestinian families may be evicted in the coming days. The fetid water released by the cannons of the Police trucks every night to disperse the protests, more or less peaceful, leaves an air that is unbreathable. What is for Israel a simple “real estate dispute” has become the epicenter of a new phase in its conflict with the Palestinians and the first line of resistance to curb what Israeli MPs like Ahmed Tibi consider “a policy of ethnic cleansing. which consists of driving the Arabs out of East Jerusalem to bring in settlers. ‘

These evictions, on which justice must make a final decision this week, have sparked an unprecedented wave of solidarity among Palestinians in the holy city, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. And they were one of the reasons, together with the police raids on the Al Aqsa mosque, that led Hamas to launch the ‘Sword of Jerusalem’ operation, which has lasted eleven days and has cost the lives of more than 240 Gazans in addition to massive destruction on the Strip.

Overcome the smell, the second surprise is that the main street is closed and there is a strong police presence behind a metal barrier. Impossible to pass. Sheikh Jarrah is now a semi-militarized zone by the Border Police.

This neighborhood of East Jerusalem, located just 500 meters from the Old City, now occupies the headlines of the world press, but the mobilizations against the evictions began a decade ago, take place every Friday afternoon and are present there together with neighboring Israeli human rights organizations. His name is that of one of Saladin’s personal physicians, the Muslim conqueror who took Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187, and is one of the main targets of the settler organizations alongside Silwan, At Tur (Mount of Olives), Wadi Joz, Ras Al Amud and Jabal Mukabbir.

There are already more than 3,000 settlers living in these areas, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which details that they have obtained the houses “through expropriations” such as those of Sheikh Jarrah, “direct purchase to Arab owners or in blocks built and financed by settler organizations. ‘

The presence of the settlers



The neighborhood lands where the affected Palestinian families live were bought 145 years ago by Sephardic and Ashkenazi communities. According to the newspaper ‘Haaretz’, in 1876 the Sephardic and Ashkenazi communities bought land near the tomb of Simon the Hasidic or Simon the Just, high priest of the Second Temple, and founded a small neighborhood there. In the 1948 war, the Jews fled and in 1956 Jordan built 28 small houses in that land for Palestinian refugees expelled from their homes by Israel.

A US company linked to the settler movement took over them a few years ago and, under Israeli law, if Jews prove they had possessions in East Jerusalem before the 1948 war, they can ask to have their “property rights” restored. , something that the Palestinians who lost their possessions in the western part cannot do, even if they have the documents to prove it.

«It is a totally unfair law. It cannot be that only the Jews have the opportunity to claim their possessions because there are many Arabs who had a house in the western part of the city and cannot do so, “denounces Rabbi Arik Ascherman, head of the human rights organization Torah for the Justice and one of the activists who comes to this neighborhood every Friday to protest against the evictions.

“What we see in Sheikh Jarrah is part of a strategy that seeks to Judaize East Jerusalem. We want to raise our voices to warn that the presence of settlers is dangerous in the heart of this neighborhood “, denounces Ahmed Tibi, another of the faces that every week takes part in increasingly massive mobilizations.

The clock is ticking and the month of extension granted by the Israeli justice to make a final decision on the eviction is about to run out. Activists like Marwa Fatafta think that this deadline has been “an Israeli strategy to buy time and try to calm the solidarity mobilizations and protest against ethnic cleansing in the eastern part of the city, but they have not succeeded.”

Not only that, but tension has soared after the eleven-day offensive in Gaza, the clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques and the disputes in the mixed cities of Israel.