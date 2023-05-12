Interjet refuses to die. For the airline’s executive president, Carlos del Valle, the bankruptcy declaration that has weighed on the company since April is not a death sentence. The captain of one of the pioneering companies in low-cost flights in Mexico speaks with aplomb about the firm’s plans once it emerges from bankruptcy: simultaneous operations at the Toluca and Felipe Ángeles aerodromes, special luggage packages . In short, returning to the big leagues after the sudden landing they had in 2020. At the end of that year, Interjet canceled flights and left thousands of travelers stranded due to large debts with the tax authorities and suppliers. Between the aspirations of the Del Valle family and reality, there are still many steps to settle: the negotiation with the Government for the millionaire non-payment of taxes, the final deal with his creditors and the agreement to indemnify some 6,000 clients and to cover the lost wages and benefits of about 4,000 workers.

The debacle of one of the flag airlines of Mexico in the segment low cost it dates back to 2020. That year, Carlos del Valle now recounts from his office, the businessman and family friend, Miguel Alemán Magnani, invited them to participate in the purchase of Radiopolis from Televisa. After a series of conversations, the Del Valle family accepted and contributed some 5,000 million dollars in this project. Alemán Magnani, grandson of a former president and son of a former governor, confided to them in one of their meetings that he was about to declare the bankruptcy of Interjet, the flagship airline within his business network, founded by the family in 2005. Despite the first buoyant years, at that time the company was already going through a critical situation due to a three-year non-payment with the aircraft lessors and the consequent return of aircraft and cancellation of routes.

A dinner with Alemán Magnani at his home in Lomas de Chapultepec, in Mexico City, was enough for the Del Valle family to decide to analyze the figures to see if it was still possible to rescue the company. The now executive president of Interjet assures that when reviewing the airline’s numbers they detected million-dollar expenditures at fairs and exhibitions, cost overruns in training and basic supplies such as toilet paper. In that first analysis, the airline’s debt, adding interest and moratoriums, was already around 1.4 billion dollars and of the 22 aircraft owned by the company, only eight were fit to fly.

Despite these red flags, the Del Valle family agreed to take over the reins of the company with one caveat: the Alemáns had to cover the tax debts. The counterparty agreed and several members of the Aleman family signed the agreement. However, the now president of the company reproaches that this commitment has remained a dead letter, to date, he affirms, they have not covered the large debt to the Mexican treasury. “So far we have invested about 72 million dollars, obviously first we paid about 240 million pesos in taxes, some suppliers were paid, we paid remote positions, some fuel, salaries, payroll and back pay. With eight planes, 4,114 employees had to be maintained,” says Del Valle.

An Interjet aircraft at the Mexico City International Airport. Daniel Augustus/Darkroom

The executive president of Interjet assures that after months of injecting and injecting money and in the absence of sufficient aircraft to generate income, months later they were forced to consider calling a strike as the only way out. The strike would be the first step towards bankruptcy, a resource that would serve as a breath of fresh air to revive their finances. In parallel, the new directors of Interjet had already gone to court to present three complaints against former officials of the airline for the alleged diversion of resources.

The thousands of Interjet workers went on strike in January 2021, a turning point for the bankruptcy route that the company was pursuing. “Our draw was always the commercial bankruptcy, we did not think about the strike issue, until it was necessary, because we had pressure from the SAT (Tax Administration Service), from our auditor, from suppliers,” he acknowledges. In July of that year, a judge ordered the arrest of Alemán Magnani, for the alleged tax fraud of some three million dollars through the Interjet airline. Although Interpol issued a red file a month later to facilitate his capture, to this day the Mexican businessman remains a fugitive from justice.

While the Mexican justice tried to seat the former president of Interjet on the bench, the Del Valle family advanced in the commercial bankruptcy. Negotiations came and went. However, last April a Mexico City judge struck a blow on the table in the process by officially declaring the bankruptcy process started, a decision that took the Del Valle family by surprise. The president of Interjet specifies that they still had an extension time, but the conciliator in turn forgot to present this appeal and therefore the magistrate declared bankruptcy. However, they have already filed an appeal to reverse the bankruptcy and return to the bankruptcy phase, a stage in which they hope to find a way out of their battered finances.

Del Valle affirms that the negotiations to pay some 500 million dollars to the treasury continue. The payment plan that they have presented to the SAT puts on the table a staggered settlement and within a period of three years. “What is our proposal? First, Alemán has to pay for it, but we’re stuck with that, so what do we propose: ‘let me fly, I’ll pay you in installments and I’ll charge Miguel Alemán,’ says the president of Interjet.

According to the owners of Interjet, the company has assets of about a billion dollars. The appraisal covers 22 aircraft, spare parts, simulators, offices, and aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) spaces. The managers insist that they have managed to reduce the debt with their creditors from 2,000 million dollars to only 100 million dollars and in the labor issue there are two proposals to reduce their debts. One, convert workers into partners and exchange lost wages for shares and the second, for those who reject the first option, is to also establish a term to cover the debt. Finally, they still have to reconcile with the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) the compensation they must pay to the 6,000 travelers who were affected by the company’s debacle.

Del Valle emphasizes that once all these agreements are landed, they will receive an injection of 150 million dollars from a US investment fund, whose name he declined to reveal, to refloat the airline. The businessman even added that they have already presented to the generals who carry the project of the new airline sponsored by the Executive under the name of Mexicana. One of the initiatives proposed by Interjet is that this new airline and they share the maintenance, repair and reconditioning center in Toluca. “We are more useful to the Government in the air than on the ground, we pay taxes, recover a debt, we activate AIFA, we activate the Toluca airport,” he ditch.

From the celebrations in the house of Las Lomas to the fights in courts. Interjet has been a turning point between two families of businessmen who at some point jointly dreamed of rescuing the Mexican airline that, in its best times, reported more than five million dollars a day in revenue.

